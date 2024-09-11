Jenny and the Mexicats Will Perform at The Luckman in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will present a performance by Jenny and the Mexicats on Saturday, September 21, at 8:00 pm to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The concert will be preceded with a mix of Hispanic food selections available for purchase from various vendors starting at 5:00 pm followed by special performances on the street of the arts featuring traditional Peruvian folk dancers Ashlie Vera and César Galo at 5:30 pm and the iconic Los Angeles-based folklórico dance group Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet at 6:30 pm.

Known for breaking down borders with their musical ingenuity, Jenny and the Mexicats, previously known as Pachucos y la Princesa, is a multicultural band composed of trumpeter and singer Jenny Ball, Spanish percussionist David González Bernardos, and Mexican string players Pantera (Alfonso Acosta) on guitar and Icho (Luis Díaz) on double bass. Their style meticulously blends flamenco, jazz, rumba, swing, son jarocho, cumbia, and merengue to create a unique sound that is all their own.

Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company is Los Angeles' preeminent folkloric dance troupe dedicated to advancing Mexican folk ballet. Cultivating public appreciation of diverse Mexican culture and traditions, the company presents high-caliber dance productions that represent the rich national culture of Mexico.

Peruvian folkloric champion dancers Ashli Vera and César Galo will be performing Peru's traditional partner dance known as the Marinera. The dance is a stylized reenactment of courtship that blends the different cultures of Peru. The origins of the dance can be traced to Spanish, Andean, and Roma influences that were combined with the Incan traditional dance Zamacueca.

