Jennifer Leigh Warren & More to Star in Reading of THE HURRICANE

Chalk Repertory Theatre will present a presentation of a new musical The Hurricane with book and lyrics by Cory Hinkle (The End of Beauty, Apocalypse Play, Humanitas Play LA Award, Heideman Award) and music by Carla Patullo (Sandra Bernhard, Liza Minnelli, I Love Being Me Don't You Tour, Lotte that Silhouette Girl).

The staged reading is set for Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 7:30 PM at the Atwater Playhouse, 3191 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039.

The presentation will be directed by Jennifer Chang (LADCC Award and upcoming: On Gold Mountain with LA Opera) and the cast will feature Jennifer Leigh Warren (Little Shop of Horrors, Big River, Rent: LIVE), John Allee (Antaeus, LA Opera, Actors Co-op), Jane Lui (Cambodian Rock Band), Ben Carroll (National Tour of Grimm's Fairy Tales with CTC), Erica Hanrahan (South Coast Rep, La Mirada, Laguna Playhouse) and Natasha Lui (Man of God at The Geffen).

For Chalk Repertory, Hilary Ward, Amy Ellenberger and Jennifer Chang are producing. Carla Patullo will act as music director.

THE HURRICANE is a country, blues, and gospel musical set in South Texas after a hurricane. A woman sits on her roof, surrounded by a flood. A young girl, mute and alone, floats by on an innertube. The woman must decide if she will help the young girl or stay put. She decides to go on a journey to bring the girl home, which transforms into a fantastical voyage of the woman's own redemption.

COVID NOTE: All audience members are required to show proof of Covid19 vaccination and wear a mask at all times throughout the performance. Drinking and eating are strictly prohibited inside the theater.

For additional information, and to RSVP please visit www.chalkrep.com/nowplaying