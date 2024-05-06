DETROIT '67 by Dominique Morisseau is Coming to Long Beach Playhouse This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Motown music is the soul of the party in 1967 Detroit as Chelle and her brother Lank make ends meet by turning their basement into an after-hours joint. The “long, hot summer of 1967” is now a half-century behind us but many of its struggles persist. Issues of police harassment, injustice and systematic oppression pepper the conversations and steer the action of the drama. The Motown sound integrated listening audiences but it couldn’t undo deeply held bigotries.

The play is set in a basement where Chelle dreamily listens to records played on her childhood phonograph. The basement serves as a friends’ cozy hangout, a stranger’s haven, and a bunker from the horrors unfolding outside. Playwright Dominique Morisseau artfully weaves the songs of the time with the struggles that play out between family members, friends, and a mysterious woman whose presence is unsettling.

Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse observes, “Detroit ’67 uses Motown to illustrate and reinforce the story’s setting and the characters’ perspectives and feelings. Morisseau’s story shows us that some things have changed since 1967 while some have not.”

Gray chose Robyn Hastings to direct the play. She’s appeared in several Playhouse shows including Fences and Intimate Apparel. Hastings says she nearly leapt out of her chair when asked to direct Detroit 67. In her notes, she says that Chelle and Lank wage a battle with change. Chelle represents the status quo, while her brother Lank wants to prove he can be successful despite the racism that threatens to keep him down. In the end there is only one winner: change.

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, “Detroit 67 is an important show. It blends hard topics with great music and humor. It reminds us to dream our dreams, even when that seems hard to do.”

The five-member cast includes returning actors Alisha Elaine Anderson and Allison Lynn Adams. Making their debuts are Marc Morris, Cassandra Carter-Williams and Jonathan D. Wray.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

· Pay what you can Thursday May 16 - community members can see this production for whatever they can afford

· Ten Dollar Preview Friday May 17 – all tickets $10

· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on May 18 - Tickets are $35.00 Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

TICKET PRICES

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.

