Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer

Performances will be June 3, 10, 16, 18, and 22 at studio/stage in Los Angeles.

Mar. 26, 2023  

Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms. The project is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter for a cast album and the show.

"I wanted to create a show that pays tribute as much as it parodies Jem and the Holograms," said June. "The T.V. series had plenty of fun camp, but also a message of diversity and acceptance at its core. Our show has plenty of glamour and glitter, fashion and fame, but just as important, it also features a story and cast as diverse as Synergy is magical. We are a family of men, women, and non-binary individuals. Our members are queer, trans, straight, Black, Asian, White, able-bodied, people who use wheelchairs, people with invisible illness, people who adore glitter, and all who have a love of the 80's and killer comedic timing."

The world premiere will feature five performances during the Hollywood Fringe Festival, all of which will also be streamed online for anyone in the world to watch. Performances will be June 3, 10, 16, 18, and 22 at studio/stage in Los Angeles. Ticket will be available for purchase in the coming months through the show's page on the Hollywood Fringe Festival site.

The cast features Danielle Crook as Jem/Jericca; Patrick Censoplano as Rio; Cassie Lujan as Kimber; Ayla Rose Barreau as Shana; Soda Persi as Aja; Ryker Chavez as Eric; Veronica Carey Matthews as Synergy, Elise Golgowski as Pizzazz; Arden Ago as Stormer; Aubrie Alexander as Roxy & Swing; Omari Miller as Howard Sands, and Shira Englender as Ashley. Jim Blanchette is directing with Cindy Kapp as stage manager. Erica Palay will be costuming the show. TRULY OUTRAGEOUS was written by Brandie June and Rebecca McGlynn.

Brandie June once won a Jem cosplay contest at DragCon, judged by Samantha Newark. Brandie has been a performer at Fringes past and made her playwriting debut at Fringe with THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST in 2018. She is also the author of the Rumpelstiltskin retelling duology, GOLD SPUN and CURSE UNDONE. You can follow her at brandiejune.com.

Rebecca McGlynn is a transgender queer writer-actor-songwriter-cinematographer-editor (in no particular order) working in film and TV production in Los Angeles. She co-wrote the book, music and lyrics for 2016 Top of the Fringe winner MY BIG FAT BLONDE MUSICAL. She also wrote & performed the award-winning show, ASEXUALITY! THE SOLO MUSICAL. She is also a classically trained singer, an Emmy-nominated photojournalist, and (in certain circles) a Sound Goddess

 




Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
Review: DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? Scares Up Tons of Laughs in La Mirada Photo
Review: DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? Scares Up Tons of Laughs in La Mirada
An admirable, absurdly funny first full production of a brand new musical, WALTER PAISLEY, is perhaps one of the most enjoyable work-in-progress shows this reviewer has seen in a long time. This delightful world premiere production---filled with madcap antics and a humorously pulpy plot---continues in La Mirada through April 2, 2023.
Review: THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at After Hours Theatre Company and The Shakes Photo
Review: THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE at After Hours Theatre Company and The Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles
After the excitement of the participatory pre-show, we are sat down in a hodgepodge of rickety, old chairs and spoon-fed a mediocre staging of The Tempest. The whole evening takes on a feeling that Beil warns against in her program note; the immersive elements become a gimmick, a brief reward for taking our medicine.
PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10 Photo
PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10
PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!

More Hot Stories For You


Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This SummerJem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer
March 26, 2023

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms.
Sierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in SeptemberSierra Madre Playhouse to Present THE RIGHT IS OURS in September
March 26, 2023

Sierra Madre Playhouse has announced their upcoming production of a World Premiere musical, The Right Is Ours, debuting at the Playhouse on September 8.
PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10PlayGround Celebrates BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA, April 10
March 24, 2023

PlayGround-LA has announced the selected plays and playwrights for the eleventh annual ten-minute play fest, BEST OF PLAYGROUND-LA GALA!
Photos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens TonightPhotos: Odyssey Theatre's Revival Of PICNIC Opens Tonight
March 24, 2023

Picnic, the sensual, passionate and delightfully funny Pulitzer Prize winning play by William Inge, opens tonight at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in an all-new production directed John Farmanesh-Bocca. Check out the photos, below.
THE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This SpringTHE KING AND I Directed by Glenn Casale to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre This Spring
March 24, 2023

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT invite you to experience “Something Wonderful” as it presents The King and I!
share