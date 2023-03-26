Jem And The Holograms Parody Musical TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS To Debut In Hollywood This Summer

Author and playwright Brandie June and award-winning musical theater writer Rebecca McGlynn will present the debut of their show TOTALLY OUTRAGEOUS - an unofficial parody musical based on the popular 80's cartoon show Jem And The Holograms. The project is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter for a cast album and the show.

"I wanted to create a show that pays tribute as much as it parodies Jem and the Holograms," said June. "The T.V. series had plenty of fun camp, but also a message of diversity and acceptance at its core. Our show has plenty of glamour and glitter, fashion and fame, but just as important, it also features a story and cast as diverse as Synergy is magical. We are a family of men, women, and non-binary individuals. Our members are queer, trans, straight, Black, Asian, White, able-bodied, people who use wheelchairs, people with invisible illness, people who adore glitter, and all who have a love of the 80's and killer comedic timing."

The world premiere will feature five performances during the Hollywood Fringe Festival, all of which will also be streamed online for anyone in the world to watch. Performances will be June 3, 10, 16, 18, and 22 at studio/stage in Los Angeles. Ticket will be available for purchase in the coming months through the show's page on the Hollywood Fringe Festival site.

The cast features Danielle Crook as Jem/Jericca; Patrick Censoplano as Rio; Cassie Lujan as Kimber; Ayla Rose Barreau as Shana; Soda Persi as Aja; Ryker Chavez as Eric; Veronica Carey Matthews as Synergy, Elise Golgowski as Pizzazz; Arden Ago as Stormer; Aubrie Alexander as Roxy & Swing; Omari Miller as Howard Sands, and Shira Englender as Ashley. Jim Blanchette is directing with Cindy Kapp as stage manager. Erica Palay will be costuming the show. TRULY OUTRAGEOUS was written by Brandie June and Rebecca McGlynn.

Brandie June once won a Jem cosplay contest at DragCon, judged by Samantha Newark. Brandie has been a performer at Fringes past and made her playwriting debut at Fringe with THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ERNEST in 2018. She is also the author of the Rumpelstiltskin retelling duology, GOLD SPUN and CURSE UNDONE. You can follow her at brandiejune.com.

Rebecca McGlynn is a transgender queer writer-actor-songwriter-cinematographer-editor (in no particular order) working in film and TV production in Los Angeles. She co-wrote the book, music and lyrics for 2016 Top of the Fringe winner MY BIG FAT BLONDE MUSICAL. She also wrote & performed the award-winning show, ASEXUALITY! THE SOLO MUSICAL. She is also a classically trained singer, an Emmy-nominated photojournalist, and (in certain circles) a Sound Goddess