Jane Jenkins and Joseph D'Agosta to Star in LOVE LETTERS at Hudson Theatres

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Love Letters is a classic romance written by A.R. Gurney, starring Jane Jenkins and Joseph D'Agosta, and directed by Gloria Gifford. The production will be presented by The GGC Theatre at Hudson Theatres, with performances taking place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hudson Guild Theatre, and on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the Hudson Backstage Theatre.

Sometimes it takes a lifetime to spell out love. In Love Letters, we meet Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, two childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence, beginning with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and ending in one last heartfelt goodbye. Join Jane Jenkins and Joseph D'Agosta for this funny and poignant portrait of love and friendship. Called an "exquisite jewel of a play" by Time magazine, Love Letters is a profound theatrical exploration of the powerful, and sometimes painful, connection of love.

A.R. Gurney (1930-2017) is the playwright. The author of 61 plays was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2004. His shows for Broadway include Love Letters, Sylvia, Sweet Sue and The Golden Age. Love Letters debuted on Broadway in 1989. Jane Jenkins plays Melissa and Joseph D'Agosta portrays Andy.

Jane Jenkins' casting credits include The Princess Bride, Beetlejuice, Casino Royale (2006), When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and so many more.