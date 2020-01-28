Jane Fonda & Greenpeace Bring Fire Drill Fridays to Los Angeles

After three months of iconic protests to demand leaders act to address the climate crisis in Washington D.C, Jane Fonda and Greenpeace USA are bringing Fire Drill Fridays to California. On Friday, February 7th at 11AM PST, Fonda and Greenpeace USA Executive Director Annie Leonard will launch the next phase of Fire Drill Friday protest rallies at City Hall in downtown L.A. Once again, Fonda will be joined by friends, actors, activists, youth, Indigenous leaders, climate experts, and representatives from impacted and underrepresented communities.

"We are excited to build off of the extraordinary energy from our time in D.C. and bring our call for action to Los Angeles. During this key period where action is essential and inaction is criminal, we're going to massively scale up to take on the climate crisis," said Jane Fonda. "We know this is one of the last possible moments we have to change course and save lives and species on an unimaginable scale. The only thing that can stop the climate crisis is people organizing to demand change. So, on February 7th, we'll take to the streets of Los Angeles, and then we'll expand to cities across the country until this crisis ends. We don't have time to wait, so we hope you will join us on this next phase of Fire Drill Fridays."

In Washington D.C., Fire Drill Fridays reached millions of people through weekly rallies and marches through the capitol's streets, star-studded arrests at the Hart Senate Building, and live-streamed teach-ins from the Greenpeace USA headquarters.

While Fonda shoots the final season of GRACE AND FRANKIE over the next six months, Greenpeace will partner with Last Chance Alliance to lead Fire Drill Fridays around California, including different cities and at the sites of oil and gas operations. The state faces climate emergencies regularly and is well-primed to lead the country - and the world - in real climate solutions. In tandem with a nationwide series of events across different cities that will be rolled out in the coming months, California's Fire Drill Fridays will build off of the movement's momentum to call for a Green New Deal, an end to new fossil fuels, and a just transition to a renewable energy economy.

"The last few months have shown us that people around the world are ready for a reckoning with the fossil fuel industry, and we'll be in Los Angeles on Friday to keep the pressure on. The Science is clear - we need to stop burning fossil fuels and invest aggressively in a transition to clean, safe, renewable energy. California has often been the environmental pace-setter for the nation, leading the way for others to follow. It's now time for our leaders to show the way by passing a Green New Deal, halting new fossil fuel permitting, and beginning to transition off oil and gas, starting with those communities most burdened by fossil fuel operations," said Greenpeace USA executive director Annie Leonard.





