Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman and Miss Coco Peru Join Inaugural LEGENDS OF DRAG Cruise

History is being made. For the first time ever, Drag Queen royalty Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman and Miss Coco Peru will join forces to headline the "Legends of Drag" Inaugural Cruise with Master of Ceremonies Frank DeCaro.

Lovers of Drag will take over Holland America's 5-Star luxury liner, The Koningsdam, as they set sail on a 7 Night Mexican Riviera Cruise visiting the ports of Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from January 9 thru 16, 2022 for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience HERE

The award winning Koningsdam is one of Holland America's newest ships and is the most technologically advanced and most luxurious in their fleet. A sublime balance of big and small, this mid-size ship features larger-than-life music venues and activities galore, coupled with small ship service and elbow room. Koningsdam heralds both a new class (Pinnacle) and a new era for Holland America Line.

Each of the 4 drag legends will bring their unique talent's to the cruise by headlining their own show in the Koningsdam World Stage Theater. Throughout the cruise, guests will have no shortage of onboard activities including...dance parties with guest DJ's, Piano Bar & Karaoke, pop culture trivia with fabulous prizes and free trips, meet-n-greets, drag panels, book signings, dress up theme nights, and Surprise Guests!

"After a year in lockdown during the pandemic, can anyone think of a better way to start the New Year than by cruising the Mexican Riviera with these four Drag Legends that are sure to bring 7 nights of non-stop laughter and fun," said Michael Levitt, event Producer.

And now, a very special video message from our queens: HERE

"This cast! It's so rare that I get called 'the pretty one.'

I don't normally perform in boats...except for the time I borrowed RuPaul's shoes."-Lady Bunny

"Lady Bunny, Jackie Beat, Varla Jean Merman and myself at sea for a week?!? I'm gonna need the Tension Tamer IV drip! Why would anyone want to miss this historic and histrionic cruise?"-Miss Coco Peru

"Do you have any idea how stir crazy I have to be to go on a f@#$ing cruise with these three bitter old bitches? KIDDING! I honestly can't wait for this legendary, historical, iconic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hit the high seas and share the stage with these fellow titans of drag! RESERVE YOUR CABIN NOW... OR REGRET IT THE REST OF YOUR LIFE!"-Jackie Beat

"Because we will literally do ANYTHING to show the passengers a good time, free condoms will be distributed...to be used as blindfolds."-Varla Jean Merman

" Hey, hunties! What becomes a legend most? If they're drag legends, it's a cruise starring not one, not two, not three, but four of the funniest drag queens ever to beat their gorgeous faces! Join Jackie Beat, Lady Bunny, Varla Jean Merman, Miss Coco Peru, and me, Frank DeCaro -- your Pineapple Princess and Emcee on the High Seas, as we blow the cobwebs off your caftan." -Frank DeCaro

Pricing starts at $1,949.00 for double occupancy. To reserve your cabin please visit http://www.legendsofdragcruise.com/ or dial toll free 855 207-2050.