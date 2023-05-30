JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

Special Offer: Bring the family to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 2 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Curley, Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar) and lyricist Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin) comes one of the most enduring shows of all time!

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features songs which have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel In Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” The multi award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

FAMILY OFFER - BUY $14 tickets for children/students and SAVE 25%

BUY TICKETS: https://cart.lamiradatheatre.com/overview/2184

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Lyrics by Tim Rice
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Directed & Choreographed by Gerry McIntyre
Musical Direction by Jennifer Lin
June 2 – 25, 2023




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

THE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop Photo
THE CHEKHOV PROJECT Comes to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop

South Pasadena Theatre Workshop presents the highly ambitious undertaking of performing two classic plays by Anton Chekhov: The Seagull and The Cherry Orchard.

The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows Photo
The Attic Collective Reveals 2023 Hollywood Fringe Shows

The Attic Collective is bringing not one but two shows to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. Learn more about the lineup here!

THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage Photo
THE SEARCH FOR CHOCOLATE Opens Next Month at Studio/Stage

As a stressed-out young girl, Pamela seeks solace in chocolate. It's delicious. It gives you an endorphin rush. It makes you happy. Done to excess, it expands not only your horizons, but your waistline.

GET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
GET GREAT Premieres at Hollywood Fringe Festival

The anticipation is palpable as the Hollywood Fringe Festival approaches and proudly presents the premiere of 'Get Great,' a captivating one-woman show that promises to engage audiences and leave them both laughing and crying. Written and performed by Summer Spiegel, this intimate production takes center stage at the Actors Company from June 3rd to June 24th.


From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Special Offer: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music TheatreSpecial Offer: ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME at Porchlight Music Theatre
HITCH*COCKTAILS at Annoyance TheatreHITCH*COCKTAILS at Annoyance Theatre
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Capri TheaterAIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Capri Theater
Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre CompanySpecial Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Videos

Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video Video: Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA Video
Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GMA
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video
Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden, The Musical
Chance Theater (11/24-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Look What Fell Out De Mango Tree
Santa Monica Playhouse (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Be an Ending
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadenza | Sci-fi Thriller
The Hudson Theatres (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Electric Company Theatre (6/06-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Breakup Addict
The Zephyr (6/04-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You