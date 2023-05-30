JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

Special Offer: Bring the family to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
From the musical genius of Andrew Lloyd Webber (Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar) and lyricist Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin) comes one of the most enduring shows of all time!
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and his coat of many colors. This sensational musical features songs which have gone on to become pop and musical theatre classics, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door To Me,” “There’s One More Angel In Heaven,” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” The multi award-winning show has been performed in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.
FAMILY OFFER - BUY $14 tickets for children/students and SAVE 25%
BUY TICKETS: https://cart.lamiradatheatre.com/overview/2184
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Lyrics by Tim Rice
Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Directed & Choreographed by Gerry McIntyre
Musical Direction by Jennifer Lin
June 2 – 25, 2023
