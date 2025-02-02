JAXX Theatricals to Present CABARET in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



JAXX THEATRICALS will present CABARET, an American musical classic with book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. The show will be directed by Sasha Travis, with musical direction by Jake Justice and choreographed by Kasmira Buchanan. Cabaret will open March 15th, 2025. (Previews March 13th & 14th).

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

Set in 1929 – 1930 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis rise to power, the musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw's relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles.

The original Broadway production opened on November 20, 1966, in New York City and became a hot box office hit, with eight Tony Awards.

Step out of the modern world and back in time to the divinely decadent Kit Kat Klub of prewar Germany, where the music is tantalizing and the drinks are plentiful. Within the club, lives intertwine as Clifford Bradshaw, an American writer re-enacts his life there as if it all took place in a Cabaret and all the people he met were Cabaret Performers. "Life is a Cabaret, old chum, so come to the Cabaret!"

THE TEAM

Director: Sasha Travis; Choreographer: Kasmira Buchanan; Music Director: Jake Justice; Dramaturg: Tal Toker; Assistant Director/Fight Choreographer: Jerry “Yi Hang” Zou; Assistant Choreographer: Denice Yelich; Stage Manager: Colin Tracy; Assistant Stage Manager: Keny Marine; Publicity: Sandra Kuker PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

THE CAST

AEA* Cast Members include: Jill Marie Burke* (Fraulein Schneider), Jeremy Lucas* (Emcee), D.T. Matias* (Victor), David Pevsner* (Herr Schultz), Elle Shaheen* (Kit Kat Girl) & Brian Whisenant* (Kit Kat Boy)

The production stars Erin Lee Smith as Sally Bowles & Kyle Steven Stocker as Clifford Bradshaw and features Natalie Reff as Fraulein Kost and Stephan Schmidt as Ernst Ludwig.

The Kit Kat Girls & Boys include: Trevor Alkazian, Jordyn Campanella, Allegra Greenawalt, Shannon McCon, Nathanael O'Neal, Sophia Rizzo, Jesus David Torres Morabito & Cierra Watkins

Understudies: Performance Mar. 20. Dana DeRuyck as Schneider, Derryl Maury as Schultz, Gina Weber as Kit Kat & Hannah Jobman as Kost

*AEA Member

THE JAXX THEATRE is located at 5432 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029 (Parking: 1110 N. Western Ave). Telephone: (323) 650-0878.

