Irvine Barclay Theatre's 2019-20 Season to Feature Ann Hampton Callaway, Mandy Gonzalez and Many More

Irvine Barclay Theatre's 2019-2020 season will feature a diverse array of artists from across the nation and around the world. Both single tickets and series are now on sale for the upcoming season.



Irvine Barclay Theatre President Jerry Mandel said: "We have programmed a season of high-energy excitement from beginning to end. We'll see more artists than ever before performing on our stage-and the line-up is a veritable wish list of talent."



View the full Patron Guide for the 2019-20 season here.



Jazz icons Arturo Sandoval and Chick Corea, Broadway's Mandy Gonzalez and Luci Arnaz, and country music superstar Clint Black are just a sampling of what's to come in the upcoming season. The Jazz@theBarclay and Dance@theBarclay series feature a collection of world-class entertainment.



The season's line-up also includes the leading flamenco musicians and dancers from Spain, Hawaiian master guitarist Keola Beamer (part of the Hawaiian Music Masters series); and the popular British theater screenings from London.



For those seeking out the new and adventurous, the Barclay has expanded its National Geographic Live series. Initiated last year, the series, which hosts today's leading explorers, scientists and photographers, has become an immediate audience favorite.



New to the upcoming season is the Fresh Take series, hosting a variety of speakers and authors sharing their work and their take on today.



The Barclay is also continuing its commitment to its ArtsReach program. Stressing hands-on interaction with the Barclay's roster of artists, ArtsReach activities include access to master classes, in-school workshops, student matinees, backstage tours, pre-show talkbacks and much more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy





