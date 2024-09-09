Interview: Tony-Winner Joaquina Kalukango Will Be Mixing It Up At Segerstrom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Joaquina Kalukango will bring her stunning vocals to the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts September 19 through 21st.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Joaquina!

﻿You’re bringing your concert: Joaquina Kalukango Live to Segerstrom. If you had the opportunity, would you do more concerts as yourself? Or do you prefer to perform as scripted characters?

I would love to do more concerts! There’s more creative freedom and expression in choosing your own repertoire. I also find that I can engage and have more fun with fans and audience members outside of a scripted context. The schedule is a breeze compared to performing 8x a week!

Besides the obligatory Let It Burn from your Tony Award winning role in Paradise Square, what other songs can the Segerstrom audiences expect to hear?

The Segerstrom audience can look forward to hearing Broadway tunes from my past, along with a mix of jazz, country, and pop songs.

How long have you been with your musical director?

I’ve been working with my musical director, Michael Orland, for nearly two years. The remarkable thing is that we’ve put together all of my concerts over Zoom, since he’s on the West Coast and I’m on the East Coast.

Do you do vocal warm-ups daily? Or just before a show?

I only do vocal warm-ups when I’m actively performing in a show. My saving grace has been the OOVO straws. I start with my singing straw to gently wake up my voice. I also try to get as much sleep as possible, though my mind often races with thoughts.

When you were in high school, you saw the first act of Into the Woods. Did you imagine then you would be The Witch years later on Broadway?

I never imagined I’d play the Witch on Broadway. It was one of those rare, incredible opportunities where I could truly bring so much of myself to the role. I had an absolute blast!

In an alternate universe, in what venue and under what circumstances would some of your characters (Paradise Square’s Nelly O’Brien, Slave Play’s Kaneisha, Jelly’s Last Jam’s Anita and Into the Woods’ The Witch) interact? In line at the grocery? Attending a charity brunch? Shopping at a vintage store?

In an alternate universe, Kaneisha from Slave Play, the Witch from Into the Woods, and Nelly from Paradise Square would all meet at a hair salon. They’d be in for a deep conditioning, trim, and a sew-in with bundles! Self-care is love! Lol!

What’s in the near future for Joaquina Kalukango?

Without revealing too much, you’ll soon see me in a dream role, and hopefully, more concerts and films to come!

Thank you again, Joaquina! I look forward to hearing you at Segerstrom.

﻿For tickets to Joaquina Kalukango Live through September 21, 2024; click on the button below:

