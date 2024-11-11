Interview: The Ageless Gedde Watanabe Returns to PACIFIC OVERTURES After 48 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stephen Sondheim’s Pacific Overtures has just opened at the East West Players. Former EWP Artistic director Tim Dang returns to direct the cast led by Jon Jon Briones and Gedde Watanabe with Scott Keiji Takeda, Brian Kim McCormick, Adam Kaokept, Kerry K. Carnahan, Ashley En-Fu Matthews, Kavin Panmeechao, Kurt Kanazawa, Sittichai Chaiyahat, Nina Kasuya, Aric Martin, Gemma, Kit Dezolt and Norge Yi. Gedde found time after the opening to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Gedde!

Aside from your 1976 Broadway debut in Pacific Overtures and the television film production in 1976 have you done other productions of Pacific Overtures prior to the current East West Players production?

This is the first time I have visited the show since 1976.

What different characters have you played?

I think you are referring to the original show. I played one of the Kanagawa girls. A priest in Chrysanthemum. Those were most prevalent in the 1976 recording. As well as the boy in the tree.

What’s it like stepping the scandals of Alvin Ing as Shogun’s Mother?

I tried to make Shogun’s Mother different. But respected Alvin’s interpretation. The song is more difficult than it looks, a bit elusive.

Is it a challenge to portray multiple characters in a show? You’re playing three characters as well as part of the ensemble.

I tried to make the class of Kabuki women and men a little different, it truly takes years to master Kabuki and I only have touched on it. What helped us was the brilliance of Naomi Yoshida who did our costume design. With her incredible work, once we put them on it changed everything.

How many quick changes do you have in this show?

I have only one. The cast is amazing, you should see backstage, it’s a racetrack back there!!!

Aside from you as Shoman’s Mother, will there be other actors portraying women’s roles, in the tradition of Kabuki theatre?

Yes, it is everyone playing both men and women.

What do you remember of the first time you stepped foot on the Winter Garden Theatre for your Broadway debut in Pacific Overtures?

It was stunning. I was all so new to the theater scene. Everything was an adventure. I learned about all the shows that were at the winter garden. I know that Hal Prince loved it and did most of the Sondheim collaborations there. I knew it was a legendary place and that many Broadway stars performed there. I think for me just to be performing on the same stage as them was in itself overwhelming…

When did you become aware of East West Players which was established in 1965?

During Pacific Overtures, Alvin Ing, Soon-Tek Oh, Sab Shimono, Earnest Hatada, Yuki Shimoda and of course Mako, all who were in the show were founders and actors of East West. They made me aware of it.

Did you get to act with some of the original organizers of East West - Mako, Rae Creevey, Beulah Quo, Soon-tek Oh, James Hong, Pat Li, June Kim, Guy Lee, and Yet Lock?

I did not arrive in L.A. until around 1986 and saw shows at the old theater on Santa Monica. I knew of these wonderful actors and took part in some involvement not so much as an actor, but it was not until Tim Dang in 2001 put me in the show that I truly got involved.

Have you noticed any improvement in the casting of Asian-Americans since you started acting?

Yes, completely, the times have changed for the better. Still, we need to hear more of our stories but yes things have improved!

What else is in the future after Pacific Overtures for Gedde Watanabe?

Not sure… I think the future of actors are always elusive. I have learned to be at peace with that. And honestly am looking forward to doing less… Maybe write now.

Thank you again, Gedde!

