Interview: Michael Mullen’s Detecting & Costuming AGATHA CHRISTIE’S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next up for Theatre 40, the west coast premiere of Agatha Christie’s The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd opening November 14, 2024. Jules Aaron directs the cast of Michael Mullen (as Christie’s master detective Hercule Poirot), Matt Landig, Todd Andrew Ball, Michael Robb, Joe Clabby, David Hunt Stafford, Rebecca Del Sesto, Anica Petrovic, Michele Schultz, Caroline Westheimer, Diane Linder and Riley Introcaso. Pierot’s alter-ego and costumer found time between his multi-tasking of detecting and costuming to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Michael!

What cosmic forces initially brought you together with Theatre 40?

Director/choreographer Cate Caplin is what brought me to Theatre 40. A couple years ago, she was directing a production of Guess Who's Coming To Dinner for the company and she asked me if I could come in and costume design the show. I was very happy to do so. It turned out to be a wonderful production! David Hunt Stafford (the artistic director of Theatre 40) asked me if I would like to costume more shows after that and I was grateful for the opportunity. I've basically become the resident costume designer at Theatre 40 since then. I've also had the great pleasure of acting in some Theatre 40 shows as well. I love doing both and am always grateful for the work. Theatre 40 really has become an artistic home for me where I get to exercise my creative chops.

What happened first: You being cast as Hercule Poirot? Or you being hired as costume designer?

I was slated to be the costume designer for "The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd" before I was cast as Hercule Poirot. I am very honored and happy to be filling both positions! The show takes place in the 1920s and I love that decade fashion wise. And Hercule Poirot is such a wonderful iconic character! I'm excited to be putting my stamp on it!

How much latitude do you get in costuming the iconic Hercule Poirot?

Hercule Poirot has a very iconic and classy look that I want to honor. I will be dressing him (or I guess I should say myself) in a few nice three-piece suits, a white dress shirt with cufflinks, bowties, bowler hats, gloves, pocket watch, monocle, dress shoes with spats, etc. And of course, he'll (I'll) have a cane and that signature mustache! ;)

Had you worked with any of the cast or creatives before?

I've worked with several of the cast members and creatives involved with this show before. They are all lovely, dedicated, and talented people. I am very happy to be collaborating with them again!

What would your three-line pitch for The Murder of Roger Ackroyd be?

Roger Ackroyd, a prominent and wealthy citizen of King's Abbot, has been brutally murdered, but who did it?! Many colorful characters in his circle have a motive and would potentially benefit financially from his death. Come witness Agatha Christie's beloved and famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot solve the crime! Justice must be served!

If you were to submit Hercule Poirot to a dating site, what qualities of his would you list?

If I were to submit Hercule Poirot to a dating site, I would list the following qualities: intelligent, knowledgeable, worldly, charming, methodical, polite, loyal, dedicated, hard-working, humane, confident, and impeccably dressed :)

What character flaws would you definitely omit?

I would definitely omit that Poirot is a bit vain and narcissistic.

When you’re both acting and costuming in the same show, do you easily turn off your costuming antennas while on stage acting?

When I'm acting in and costuming the same show, I am mostly able to focus on the acting when I'm on stage, but sometimes I'll notice that a fellow actor has forgotten to wear a costume element like a jacket or a hat or something. I make a mental note of it and just nicely remind them to wear it next time.

You are an actor, costume designer, writer, and producer. What did you want to be growing up?

Yes. I love acting, costume designing, writing, and producing. I find them all to be creative, challenging, and very fulfilling. I honestly wanted to do what I'm doing now growing up. I love working in the wonderful world of theatre. Theatre will always be my first love. It's a drug and I'm addicted. I would love to start working more in film and television, but I will never stop doing theatre.

You have received several awards and nominations for your work both onstage and off. What do you remember of receiving your first award?

Yes, I've been honored and very lucky to receive some lovely awards over the years working in the Los Angeles theatre world. I feel like the first big award I won was an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Costume Design - Intimate Theatre for my work on the musical Dreamgirls (produced by DOMA Theatre Company). I felt so excited and honored to be nominated for an Ovation Award - especially because it was decided upon by my peers. Before this, I had always looked at the Ovation Awards as something that was unattainable and that would never happen for me, so it was very cool and exciting to be nominated. I remember going to the ceremony that year at a beautiful venue in San Gabriel and it felt so cool to be among so many Los Angeles theatre artists who I had admired and looked up to for so long! It felt so nice to be "invited to the party." I didn't think I would actually win. When my name was called as the winner, I was shocked, but of course overjoyed! It was like an out-of-body experience going on stage and giving an acceptance speech. So many people congratulated me that night after the ceremony. It felt so nice to know that people liked my work, and it was so lovely to have my parents and my aunt there to celebrate with me. I'll never forget that special night and I'll always be very grateful to all of the people who played a part in garnering me that award. This award helped gain me greater confidence moving forward in the industry.

Is there any show you want to tackle costuming?

I would love to costume the play The Women and the musical Follies.

Is there any theatrical role you’d love to sink your acting chops into?

Yes! A few that come to mind are: Salieri in Amadeus, Molina in the play version of Kiss Of The Spider Woman, and Alex More in Buyer & Cellar.

What’s in the near future for Michael Mullen?

In the near future, I will be costume designing and acting in a few shows. I will be looking for more work, I will be eating lots of yummy food, I will be spending time with my dad and my dog Choo Choo, and I will be praying that there is a big blue wave that sweeps over our wounded democracy come November!

Thank you again, Michael! I look forward to meeting your Poirot.

Cheers!

For Murder of Roger Ackroyd tickets through December 15, 2024; click on the button below:

Comments