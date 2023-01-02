Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall

After a pandemic enforced break, the North American tour of Mean Girls finally lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages January 4, 2023. Lawrence E. Street reprises his role of Mr. Rick Duvall from beginnings of the 2019 national tour.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Lawrence!

You've been playing Mr. Duvall since 2019, first of the national tour and now on the North American tour. What city were you in when the pandemic shutdown We were in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It's bizarre to think that, at that time, we thought we would only be closed for two weeks.

How long was the national tour originally scheduled for?

We were six months into the first year of the contract, when COVID hit.

What do you remember of your initial audition for Mean Girls? Songs? Production personnel?

I remember that Casey Nicholaw, our director/choreographer, was especially kind to me. I flubbed a line and he asked if I was nervous. I responded YES and that made him laugh. Then he said "Don't be. We're on your side. Take your time." So incredibly kind.

Are there a majority of the Mean Girls cast who are reprising their national tour roles for this North American tour?

There are still a few of us left from Mean Girls 1.0 but many have moved on. It's been wonderful meeting so many new performers.

What would your three-line pitch for Mean Girls be?

I'd say Mean Girls is a bright and energetic musical comedy written with razor sharp wit of Tina Fey that has tons of style and swag.

If you were to submit Mr. Duvall for a dating service, what qualities of his would you list?

I'd say Rick Duvall is a catch. He's handsome, guy next door-type, with a great job and very good taste in suits and ties!

What flaws would you definitely omit?

I'd omit that he has a snarky sense of humor and is uptight.

Do you find more availabilities of colorblind/color inclusive casting than when you started in 2007?

I actually started in the nineties but THANK YOU for thinking I'm so young. Yes, there is definitely more diversity. When I entered the business there was a lot of racial tokenism in musical theatre and no substantive diversity of gender expression on stage or in the casting process.

You choreographed Urinetown, The Musical in 2007. What did you want to be growing up? A dancer? A choreographer? Or actor?

I actually wanted to sing opera as a teenager and deep into my 20's. I have gotten to sing some opera professionally, but officially made the pivot to a full-time musical theatre professional, right before I turned 30.

Your tour is scheduled through 2023. Are there any cities you are most excited to play in? (family, old friends, tourist spots)

I'm looking forward to Los Angeles. I've never gotten to spend an extended amount of time here. Also, I love the weather in Arizona and Nevada. Excited to go back there.

What is your preshow warm-up?

When we first started the tour in 2019, I had a list of 15 tongue twisters saved on my phone that I would always do pre-show. The dialogue in our show is quick and intricate, so I wanted to make sure that I didn't fumble over my words.

Is there one specific item you always put on your dressing room table?

I have a small figurine of a little black angel with a broken wing. I always have them with me as a reminder that I'm Perfectly Imperfect.

Thank you again, Lawrence! I look forward to seeing you face off with the Mean Girls.

