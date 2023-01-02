Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall

Mean Girls finally lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages January 4th

Jan. 02, 2023  

Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall After a pandemic enforced break, the North American tour of Mean Girls finally lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages January 4, 2023. Lawrence E. Street reprises his role of Mr. Rick Duvall from beginnings of the 2019 national tour.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Lawrence!

You've been playing Mr. Duvall since 2019, first of the national tour and now on the North American tour. What city were you in when the pandemic shutdown We were in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It's bizarre to think that, at that time, we thought we would only be closed for two weeks.

How long was the national tour originally scheduled for?

We were six months into the first year of the contract, when COVID hit.

What do you remember of your initial audition for Mean Girls? Songs? Production personnel?

I remember that Casey Nicholaw, our director/choreographer, was especially kind to me. I flubbed a line and he asked if I was nervous. I responded YES and that made him laugh. Then he said "Don't be. We're on your side. Take your time." So incredibly kind.

Are there a majority of the Mean Girls cast who are reprising their national tour roles for this North American tour?

Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall There are still a few of us left from Mean Girls 1.0 but many have moved on. It's been wonderful meeting so many new performers.

What would your three-line pitch for Mean Girls be?

I'd say Mean Girls is a bright and energetic musical comedy written with razor sharp wit of Tina Fey that has tons of style and swag.

If you were to submit Mr. Duvall for a dating service, what qualities of his would you list?

I'd say Rick Duvall is a catch. He's handsome, guy next door-type, with a great job and very good taste in suits and ties!

What flaws would you definitely omit?

I'd omit that he has a snarky sense of humor and is uptight.

Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall Do you find more availabilities of colorblind/color inclusive casting than when you started in 2007?

I actually started in the nineties but THANK YOU for thinking I'm so young. Yes, there is definitely more diversity. When I entered the business there was a lot of racial tokenism in musical theatre and no substantive diversity of gender expression on stage or in the casting process.

You choreographed Urinetown, The Musical in 2007. What did you want to be growing up? A dancer? A choreographer? Or actor?

I actually wanted to sing opera as a teenager and deep into my 20's. I have gotten to sing some opera professionally, but officially made the pivot to a full-time musical theatre professional, right before I turned 30.

Your tour is scheduled through 2023. Are there any cities you are most excited to play in? (family, old friends, tourist spots)

Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall I'm looking forward to Los Angeles. I've never gotten to spend an extended amount of time here. Also, I love the weather in Arizona and Nevada. Excited to go back there.

What is your preshow warm-up?

When we first started the tour in 2019, I had a list of 15 tongue twisters saved on my phone that I would always do pre-show. The dialogue in our show is quick and intricate, so I wanted to make sure that I didn't fumble over my words.

Is there one specific item you always put on your dressing room table?

I have a small figurine of a little black angel with a broken wing. I always have them with me as a reminder that I'm Perfectly Imperfect.

Thank you again, Lawrence! I look forward to seeing you face off with the Mean Girls.

For tickets to the live performances of Mean Girls through January 29, 2023; click on the button below:

If you're too busy to see Mean Girls in January, it will be at Segerstrom Center for The Arts March 7 through 19, 2023.




SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre Photo
SOUTHERN GIRLS Will Open This Month at Hudson Backstage Theatre
Southern Girls, set in a small town in Alabama, follows the lives of six women, from childhood in 1952 through middle age in 1992. Three of the women are white, two are Black, and one is biracial. Their stories span the Jim Crow years, the Civil Rights Era, and what came after. Race impacts the trajectory of their lives to a significant degree, but they also confront class snobbery, sexism, rape, and the need to establish autonomy over their own bodies.
The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month Photo
The Robey Theatre Company Presents HARAMBEE! HARAMBEE! (ALL PULL TOGETHER) This Month
The Robey Theatre Company will present a staged reading of a new play, Harambee! Harambee! (All Pull Together) on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m.
New Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre West Photo
New Works Play Festival 2023 Opens This Month at Theatre West
On select Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Theatre West will present readings of new full-length plays developed in its Writers Workshop.
Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January Photo
Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January
UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall.

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in... (read more about this author)


Interview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. DuvallInterview: MEAN GIRLS' Lawrence E. Street Plays A Catch of Mr. Duvall
January 2, 2023

After a pandemic enforced break, the North American tour of Mean Girls finally lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages January 4, 2023. Lawrence E. Street reprises his role of Mr. Rick Duvall from beginnings of the 2019 national tour.
Interview: Jenny O'Hara's Always Making LITTLE THEATRE BigInterview: Jenny O'Hara's Always Making LITTLE THEATRE Big
December 11, 2022

Rogue Machine has world premiered Justin Tanner’s latest comedy Little Theatre at the Matrix. Lisa James directs the cast of: Ryan Brophy, Zachary Grant and Jenny O’Hara. Jenny made some time between rehearsals and shooting to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinstein's @ Vitello'sInterview: Melissa Errico Joyously Radiating Her EVERGREEN HOLIDAY At Feinstein's @ Vitello's
December 9, 2022

Fresh from her Carnegie Hall debut last month, Tony-award nominee Melissa Errico brings her holiday show Evergreen Holiday to Feinstein’s at Vitello’s December 21st and 22nd. Accompanied by a jazz trio led by Randy Waldman, Melissa’s special guest Jon Lovitz will join in on the storytelling that has made Melissa a favorite New York Times contributor.
Interview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir & Neal McDonoughInterview: SMASH-ing Broadway Baby Megan Hilty Talks Caroling with The Tabernacle Choir & Neal McDonough
December 6, 2022

Megan Hilty’s stint with The Tabernacle Choir last year O Holy Night, narrated by everybody’s favorite baddie Neal McDonough, will air on PBS December 13, 2022 and BYUtv on December 18, 2022. This, the latest edition of PBS’ #1 primetime holiday program for seventeen years, “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir,” features an Irish-themed program of holiday and classical music. I had the opportunity to participate in the live portion of the Zoom preview presentation with Megan, Neal, Ron Gunnell, (Global Convoy of the Tabernacle Choir), and The Tabernacle Choir’s musical director Mack Wilberg via Zoom from Salt Lake.
Interview: The Ever Vibrant Chita Rivera On Bringing THE RHYTHM OF Her LIFE to SegerstromInterview: The Ever Vibrant Chita Rivera On Bringing THE RHYTHM OF Her LIFE to Segerstrom
December 5, 2022

The incomparable Broadway legend Chita Rivera will be appearing at Segerstrom Center for The Arts in her latest concert show The Rhythm of My Life December 11, 2022. This talented lady has been awarded countless awards, including Tonys, a Lifetime Achievement Tony, the Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center Honor. I have the pleasure of chatting on the phone with Chita after her long day appearing at Disney World.
share