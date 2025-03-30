Interview: Lisa Donahey of TWO FOR THE SHOW! at The Velvet Martini at Vitello's

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lisa Donahey is an established and proven top draw for LA, Palms Springs and Las Vegas Cabaret. She took ten minutes to answer ten questions for Broadway World LA about carving out a niche for a successful Cabaret singer when not performing on ABC’s General Hospital as Nurse Lisa.

What inspired you to pursue performing arts?

Ever since I was a little girl, I was fearless. I had some amazing people and mentors in my life who helped me discover and develop my talent for singing and performing. I loved “studying” people who moved me in some way. From legacy singers like Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt and Melissa Manchester to singers of today like Paula Cole and Trisha Yearwood. Although, I am uniquely me, I can’t help to think how all of these amazing women and their talent inspired who I am both as a performer and singer today.

Who are your biggest artistic influences and how have they shaped your style?

I find beauty and inspiration from all types of artists across many mediums like Streisand, who could just interpret a lyric with emotional perfection. I also find inspiration in visual artists, A perfect example is one of my favorite musicals, Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George” which features George Seurat’s piece “A Sunday Afternoon on the island of Le Grande Jatte.” The music, lyrics, the art and story are a perfect storm of confluences. When I hear the title song “Sunday” I am moved to tears every time. The music and lyrics resonate so deeply within me that they unlock emotions I didn’t even realize were waiting to surface. It’s as if every note and every word were crafted just for this moment, speaking directly to my soul. It is our measure to find our unique gift in life then find our purpose in sharing our gifts.

Can you describe your creative process when preparing for a performance?

I love the creative process. I love that beautiful, unknown, uncomfortable, and eventually satisfying space and outcome it can bring. When I start laying out a new show, I start with determining the theme and then look for songs that’ll help tell the story and deliver on that theme. I have a wall in my home that, when I’m preparing for a show, I put up sticky notes with the song titles, so I can see what the flow is manifesting unfit of me. Sometimes I stand in front of that wall and move the sticky notes around so many times until it feels right.

What is your favorite aspect of performing live in LA?

Performing live is such a thrill for me and can capture the energy and emotions so perfectly. In the pocket, it’s just us. An intentional community there to experience whatever it is about to unfold. I’m always tickled when I perform, because I’m excited to share something with people something unexpected but entertaining. I like to challenge my audience and sing a song that is so vulnerable, they catch a bit of a glimpse into my soul and see me for I really am in this world. I think those moments help us develop empathy, compassion and insight as to what it is to be human, now.

Is there a difference between the New York and LA cabaret scene?

In New York, there seems to be an expectation, a respect and appreciation of deeply rooted traditions with Cabaret since Broadway is there and it’s a concentrated area in a theatre loving town. NY Cabaret is about a documented history and prestige. When you go to New York, it’s a part that town’s DNA in the entertainment you expect and desire to see.

In LA, it’s a different vibe, Cabaret is very much alive here, but coexists with so many other music genres since the music industry relocated to Hollywood in the early 70s. LA is also largely known for being a TV and film town. LA just doesn't have the same centralized theater presence like Manhattan does in Cabaret. Los Angeles is such a larger footprint there is no Cabaret district like Hell’s Kitchen or Greenwich Village. I love the variety, but without a built-in NY theater audience, Cab singers have to work much harder to market our shows and forces us to make our shows feel like a one night only “event.” People who love Cabaret in LA will find the venues, communities and artists they love and support them, but LA cabbers definitely recognize how different New York and LA Cabaret scenes are through their different location challenges but discovery benefits of each.

How do you handle stage fright and anxiety?

I only feel nervous about a show when I don’t feel prepared in time. Fear is enough to motivate me to make sure I am always prepared and it’s so much easier with new technology of iPad foot pedals and back wall prompters. If I feel anxious before a set, I just have a conversation with myself and say “Lisa, you know this material and you have a unique voice which needs to be told!”. The best advice to novices is just be in the moment and go with the flow of imperfections and perfection peacefully coexisting with an audience.

What is your favorite song you’ve performed with whom and why?

My favorite song can change from hour-to-hour based on the mood that I’m in or whatever I may be experiencing in life at the time. If I had to pick one performance, I think it would be the moment I got to sing an original song written by Allan Rich and Steven Bliss called “Be the Light” which is on my fourth studio album “Dream Me Home for Christmas.” I got to share the stage with a woman who I’ve loved and respected for years, Debby Boone. The message in that song is about real hope and how we can lead by example no matter what the dire straits. It’s just such a beautifully composed song with a message for this truly uncertain time. My being able to sing it with Debby Boone was such an added thrill for me. She’s quite possibly one of the most gracious, talented and lovely people you could meet. I love it when I meet people who’ve influenced me as an artist and yet they go beyond our fan girl expectations.

Do you have any pre-show rituals or superstitions?

I don’t have any superstitions leading up to a performance. I just always think, “Here we are...we’re going do the best show and give our best in the next few hours for this present audience.” I’ve had to let go of perfection, and that doesn’t mean I am settling for mediocrity. When I have other performers like the amazing Cortes Alexander with top shelf musicians performing with me, it’s important for me to foster a healthy creative environment so we all can go out feeling good, proud of the material and do our best. I co-produce my concerts with my musician husband, Dexter Warren, and in this role it’s our job to make sure we set everybody up for success and a big part of that is making sure they feel valued, foster a fun and creative space to play and that they are a part of something special tonight.

People who know me always hear me say “No jerks allowed!”

How do you incorporate audience feedback at your performances?

I am lucky to have an incredibly loyal and engaged fan base. I’m always open to feedback and appreciate it when it’s constructive criticism. I’m always willing to take that information in and find value in it. At the end of the day, you can’t please everybody and you can only do your best you. I want to deliver a music product people truly enjoy because they relate to me but feedback to tweak the show and my performances is an open door.

What top of LA venue have you not performed at that you want to?

I feel fortunate to have performed at pivotal Cabaret venues around So Cal like the Catalina Jazz Club, top of the hill at Vibrato, my residency at the Velvet Martini Lounge upstairs at Vitello’s, The Write-Off Room, as well as Campus Jax in Orange County and Oscar’s in Palm Springs. My goal this year is to perform at the classic Hollywood Bowl which is every singer’s figurative box to check.

Lisa double bills with vocal sensation, Cortes Alexander, for Brunch at The Velvet Martini upstairs at Vitello’s in charming Tujunga Village of Studio City, CA.

