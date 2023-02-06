Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Guillermo Cienfuegos of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at A Noise Within

An acclaimed, LA director talks about tackling one of Shakespeare's best-loved comedies

Feb. 06, 2023  

"For a lot of people, especially directors working in Los Angeles and Southern California, working at A Noise Within is a major goal," explains Guillermo Cienfuegos, who has directed ANW's upcoming production of William Shakespeare's comedy, Much Ado About Nothing-- his debut with the acclaimed company. Though familiar in LA's theatre scene as a champion of inventive, intimate theatre (he currently serves as co-artistic director for Rogue Machine Theatre and credits work like his production of Shakespeare's Henry V staged in a 34 seat theatre with putting him "on the map"), Cienfuegos says he feels honored to tackle Much Ado as part of ANW's season.

"If you've seen things I've directed before," he hazards, "you'll recognize the way I've directed the movement-- a choreographed messiness. I'm leaning into the comedy at the base of the play and highlighting that with scenery on wheels, quick movement, and madcap kinetic energy." Cienfuegos further expounds that he shares "theatrical genes" with Geoff Elliott and Julia Rodriguez-Elliott (ANW's producing artistic directors) because all three of them trained at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Fransisco.

Although he feels audiences will celebrate the humanity and energy of the production, he also promises it will not be quite what they might expect from a Shakespearean performance. Set in a nostalgia-laden Italy during World War II, the production boasts a tarantella, musicians playing accordion and guitar, a swing score, and some recognizable 40's hits reimagined for this performance.

Situated within ANW's season, whose theme is 'daring to love', Much Ado explores, "the whole concept of vulnerability," according to Cienfuegos. He expounds, "There's not a person on earth who can't relate to the theme illustrated by Benedick and Beatrice. It's scary to let someone into your heart, but it's worth it." He further meditates, "When confronted by a new opportunity, we can choose hope or we can choose fear. In this play, we see that when we choose hope, our hearts can open up."

