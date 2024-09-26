Interview: Gregory Harrison's Ready to Relax After TESLA: A RADIO PLAY FOR THE STAGE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dan Duling’s Tesla: A Radio Play for the Stage opens October 4, 2024, for five performances only as part of the Getty-led PST ART: Art & Science Collide Festival. Michael Arabian directs the stellar cast of: Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart and Vanessa Claire Stewart at the Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Gregory! What initially attracted you to participate in this play?

A few years back I was invited to participate in an earlier version of Tesla, with the same extraordinary cast. I was attracted to the subject matter, of course, but I also just love the idea of radio plays. I’ve done a couple dozen of them for L.A. Theatre Works over the years. I just love exploring hybrid ways of acting. Film, theater, musical theater, TV, books on tape, voiceovers, radio plays… they all require subtly different approaches as an actor. And I’m an old fella. I grew up listening to radio dramas. I remember listening to the original version of Gunsmoke on the radio, with William Conrad voicing Matt Dillon. I found radio drama magical and fun, and I still do.

What attributes of George Westinghouse do you admire?

Westinghouse was an amazing man. In his 67 years he went from being a 15-year-old private during the Civil War to the equivalent of a billionaire in today’s world. He held nearly 400 patents on his inventions. He had a brilliant skill for getting things done, and for recognizing solutions to the problems of the day. His recognition of the value of Tesla’s AC system was prescient, and he had the business talent to win the battle with Edison.

What flaws of Westinghouse did you discover in your research of him?

None, really. He was known to be tough but honest. He was married for four decades to the same woman. I’m sure he had flaws, quirks, and habits that haunted him, like we all do, but I couldn’t find any in his biographies.

When did you first became aware of Nikola Tesla?

I’m an autodidact. When I realized at about age 30 that I knew nothing of science and technology (among other things!), I started a concerted effort to self-educate. Lots of reading and a subscription to Scientific American magazine! Tesla gets his due if one looks for him.

What do you remember of the time you won the Outer Critics Circle Award in 1997 for your first starring role on Broadway as Mick Hamilton in Steel Pier?

Did I? I have no memory of that. I should probably put that in my bio, shouldn’t I?

It’s funny, I’m very much a process-driven guy, and have a little interest in awards or post-performance kudos. I just love the creative and collaborative aspects of performance art.

What was it like to play opposite Blythe Danner in the Roundabout Revival of Follies in 2001?

Exquisite. Blythe was extraordinary to share a stage with, as were Judy Ivey and Treat Williams. And to spend six months taking notes from Sondheim was a dream.

Since you played Billy Flynn on Broadway and for over a year in the national tour, was it easy for you to just step in for Wayne Brady when he strained his voice during the Los Angeles engagement of Chicago in 2005?

If I remember correctly, I had been doing the national tour for over a year at that point, and Wayne was stepping in to do the L.A. weeks. So I was primed and ready to take over. No sweat.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and in what venue would George Westinghouse, Billy Flynn, Benjamin Stone and Mick Hamilton interact? A line at the DMV? Happy hour at Appleby’s? At a wedding reception?

Hmmm? I think you may be having some kind of fever-dream to even ask that question. LOL.

If financial compensation were not a factor, which field of entertainment (movie, TV, stage) would you focus your talents in?

I wouldn’t change a thing actually, except maybe a little more time on stage and a few less bad TV movies.

Is there a theatrical role you would love to sink your acting chops into?

Well, I’m currently focused on writing a memoir of various episodes in my life. I started putting things down with the intention of creating a one-man show, but I’ve been debating lately whether it should begin as a book. Time will tell. I’ve had a very interesting life, full of twists and turns and stumbles and recoveries. I’d sure love to tell those stories from a stage.

What’s in the near future for Gregory Harrison?

I just came off of 3 1/2 years on a daytime soap. I’ve put a couple of movies in the can since then, but I’m really enjoying having an opportunity to relax and focus on other parts of my life. My grandchildren, especially. I’m looking to swing a golf club and catch a few waves with my buddies. But if a good project comes along, I won’t be able to resist it.

Thank you again, Gregory! I look forward to meeting your George Westinghouse.

