Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company

Next up at Antaeus Theatre Company, Caryl Churchillâ€™s Love and Information opening March 3, with previews beginning February 26.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 

Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company

Next up at Antaeus Theatre Company, Caryl Churchill's Love and Information opening March 3, 2023 (with previews beginning February 26th). Emily Chase directs the eight-member cast of: - John Apicella, Anne Gee Byrd, Darius De La Cruz, Kwana Martinez, Kevin Matsumoto, Erin Pineda, Lloyd Roberson II and Zoe Yale. Emily was most gracious to give me some behind-the-scenes of Love and Information and some of the rational driving her creative decisions.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Emily!
It is truly my pleasure!

What first attracted you to direct Love and Information?
Casey Stangl, who directed the ACT production, introduced me to the play. I was immediately attracted to its open-endedness, and its almost haiku-like structure, where so much is left unsaid. I was interested in the challenges and possibilities it offers to directors.

What other works of Caryl Churchill are you familiar with?
All of them! Antaeus mounted terrific productions of Cloud 9 and Top Girls. She's a seminal playwright whose works we consider to be "modern classics."

What would your three-line pitch for Love and Information be?
Where does true love lie? How does information interfere with or enhance our existence? Meet over a hundred unique characters engaged in dozens of scenarios where human connection couldn't be more critical.

Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company Your cast of eight are all Antaeus company members. How did you cast Love and information? Auditions? Or personal calls?
One of our actors is a guest artist: Darius De La Cruz. I built the ensemble through auditions, readings, and personal calls.
Our cast is diverse in terms of culture, age, and gender identity. As the director, I wanted the actors to be free to develop their many roles from their own perspectives. So, I did what I call "consensual casting": the actors collaborated in building the world of their characters.

Caryl Churchill originally wrote Love and Information with over a hundred characters? How did you pare down the number of people portrayed and assign them to the eight actors?
Our intimate theater budget allowed no more than eight actors, which is an unusually small cast for this play. But our Antaeus actors are more than up to the challenge! I also filmed eight of the scenes, to give the actors a breather but also to introduce on-screen conversations into this very modern play about the way people communicate. In our post-pandemic world, we absorb so much information through screens - I've taken a highly theatrical approach to explore that.

What aspects of a script attract you to want to direct it?
Churchill wrote Love and Information in 2012, when she was 74 years old and had been writing plays for over 50 years. This one is very different in form from her other experimental work, though: it's a series of conversations between people, none of whom can be the same. In Churchill's prescience, she foresaw the age of TikTok, of rabbit holes on YouTube, of swiping through bits of lives and information.
The characters in the play wrestle with misinformation, but they are still driven by the human passion to connect despite the isolation of information silos. They probe the workings of the brain and the way that memory influences our perceptions of others.
In this production, I've employed projections to reflect how ubiquitous screens have become as a means of social connection over the decade since the play was written. The projections also serve to animate what goes on inside people's brains in these hyper-connected times, as torrents of information pour in.

Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company When you were growing up, did you want to be an actor? A singer? Director? Or...?
All of the above! I was singing, acting, and directing shows in my living room as a little girl. I was lucky to grow up in Manhattan, where my mom took me to interesting and legendary productions.

What gives you more gratification: receiving audience applause at the curtain call of your acting role? Or watching your directed cast get its due appreciation while offstage? Or seeing the light bulb moment when your student grasps a lesson you've taught?
What a lovely question. I do love seeing my cast get its due appreciation! Whether I'm directing or teaching, I enjoy helping actors bloom and create vital, powerful theater together.

What of the Antaeus Playwright Lab that you co-founded and currently direct that you are most proud of?
The Antaeus Playwrights Lab is currently on hiatus.
I'm most proud of directing the world premiere of Jennifer Maisel's Eight Nights, which she germinated in the Lab. We were nominated for 9 Ovation Awards and won two. It's a profoundly moving play and it was an honor to bring it to life.

Your resume lists eleven accents in your acting arsenal. What was the first accent you mastered and what led to the other ten?
I started doing a popular impression of Julie Andrews in "The Sound of Music" in seventh grade - the rest is history!

Interview: Emily Chase Talks LOVE AND INFORMATION At Antaeus Theatre Company What's in the near future for Emily Chase?
I'm developing some new projects and getting ready to send my oldest son to college - bittersweet!

Thank you again, Emily! I look forward to experiencing your Love and Information.
Thank you so much, Gil. I truly appreciated these thoughtful and lovely questions.

For tickets to the live performances of Love and Information through April 3, 2023; click on the button below:




Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix Photo
Marlene Forte Joins Recurring Cast of LINCOLN LAWYER on Netflix
Actress Marlene Forte is reprising her role as Judge Teresa Medina on Season 2 of Netflix's Lincoln Lawyer.
Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of CLUELESQUE, an Immersive Burlesque Musical Parody
Immerse yourself in a world of mystery and seduction at Tramp Stamp Granny's, where the line between reality and fantasy blurs with each pulse-pounding performance. Every Wednesday night, the audience becomes the detective in a fully immersive experience, tasked with solving the travesty that has befallen Cherry Poppins.
Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Frankie A. Rodriguez and More in CALVIN BERGER at The Colony Theatre
The Colony Theatre has release production photos from their production of the musical Calvin Berger. Directed by Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, the cast features Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma, and Frankie A. Rodriguez (star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+) as Calvin Berger. Check out the photos here!
BABYLON, GLASS ONION, Guillermo del Toros PINOCCHIO, and More Win Art Directors Guild Awar Photo
BABYLON, GLASS ONION, Guillermo del Toro's PINOCCHIO, and More Win Art Directors Guild Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) announced winners of its 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 14 categories of film, television, commercials, music videos and animation features, during a black-tie dinner gala at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on Saturday night, February 18, 2023.Â 

From This Author - Gil Kaan

Â  Â  Â  Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in... (read more about this author)


Interview: Songbird Sofia Montano Sings To Celebrate The Dead in CORTEOInterview: Songbird Sofia Montano Sings To Celebrate The Dead in CORTEO
February 15, 2023

Cirque du Soleilâ€™s Corteo lands at the Microsoft Theatre March 23, 2023. Corteo, usually a somber procession (translated from â€˜cortegeâ€™ in Italian) receives a colorful, joyous make-over as only Cirque de Soleil can do, with an international cast of clowns, acrobats, contortionists and musicians. I got the chance to get some behind-the-scenes tidbits from Corteoâ€™s vocalist Sofia Montano.
Interview: Frankie A. Rodriguez' Living Out His Childhood Fantasy With CALVIN BERGERInterview: Frankie A. Rodriguez' Living Out His Childhood Fantasy With CALVIN BERGER
February 15, 2023

Barry Wynerâ€™s Calvin Berger opens at the Colony Theatre February 16, 2023. Richard IsraelÂ directs the cast of Corinne Miller, Jordan Quisno, Jasmine Sharma and Frankie A. Rodriguez as the titular Calvin in a revamping of Cyrano de Bergerac in a high school setting. I got a chance to throw out a few inquiries of Frankie amidst his final rehearsals.
Interview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & BeforeInterview: Jorge Garcia Discourses On LET ME IN & Before
February 13, 2023

Brynn Thayerâ€™s Let Me In premieres at the newly remodeled Theatre 60 Arts Complex February 25, 2023. Brynn also directs this co-production by DSE ProductionsÂ andÂ Theatre Planners with the cast of Jorge Garcia,Â Bryan McKinleyÂ andÂ Rachael Meyers. I had the opportunity to throw out a few questions for Jorge to ponder.
Interview: Director Steve H. Broadnax III Shares His FIRST DEEP BREATH With A Raptured Geffen AudienceInterview: Director Steve H. Broadnax III Shares His FIRST DEEP BREATH With A Raptured Geffen Audience
February 12, 2023

Playwright Lee Edward Colston IIâ€™s The First Deep Breath is receiving its west coast premiere at the Geffen Playhouse through March 5, 2023. Steve H. Broadnax III directs a most uniformly stellar cast of: Opa Adeyemo, playwright Lee Edward Colston II, Brandon Mendez Homer, Ella Joyce, Herb Newsome, Deanna Reed-Foster, Candace Thomas and Keith A. Wallace.Â Steve managed to find some off-time between rehearsals and shows to answer a few of my queries.
Interview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv BenefitInterview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv Benefit
February 8, 2023

Comedienne and internet sensation Jiaoying Summers has organized Stand With Asians: Love>Guns, an evening of comedy, as a benefit for the Stand with Asians Community Fund February 13, 2023 at the Hollywood Improv. The funny lady carved out some time to answer my queries with her innate humor.
share