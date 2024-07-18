Interview: We Will Hear Jon Jon Briones Sing in DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hollywood Bowl will celebrate the 50 years of collaboration of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg July 28, 2024, with Do You Hear The People Sing?, a collection of their hits from Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Martin Guerre, The Pirate Queen and their very first musical together, La Révolution Française. Kevin Stites conducts a sixty-piece orchestra and choir with an all-star cast including Patrick Wilson, Skylar Astin, Emily Bautista, Jon Jon Briones, Nikki Renée Daniels, Rachel Tucker, and Marie Zamora. Jon Jon carved out some time to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jon Jon!

As the Engineer and many other roles in Miss Saigon, was it a no-brainer to participate in Do You Hear The People Sing?

It was definitely a no-brainer. I’ve now done both Miss Saigon and Les Mis and just love the music and lyrics of Claude Michelle and Alain and I’ve known both of them for 36 years now.

Do you know what songs you will be singing?

I will be singing American Dream and Master of the House. In addition, I will be participating in four other numbers - In The Land of The Fathers, This is The Hour, One Day More and Do you Hear The People Sing.

You must know of your co-stars work. Have you performed with any of them before?

Emily Bautista and I were both in the Broadway revival of Miss Saigon in 2017 and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with her. She’s done so well for herself and I’m so proud of her. I know of everyone’s work and they’re all amazing! I’m excited to be working with all of them!

I’ve heard the Hollywood Bowl shows have a limited rehearsal schedule. Have you started rehearsals yet?

We haven’t started rehearsals yet but I believe we are all familiar with the Schoenberg/Boublil musicals as we’ve been part of those productions before. Also, we were given materials in advance to help us learn the other songs.

Will this be the first time singing with a sixty-piece orchestra and a choir?

I believe it is my first time! This is going to be amazing and fun!

You performed in five shows for Repertory Philippines. How would you compare theatre in your home country with that of the U.S.?

I would say, besides the production budget, there’s not much difference. Philippine theatre Practitioners are dedicated, passionate, highly motivated and talented. They could do a lot with very limited resources and the product is always good. That’s why we have a few Filipino actors who now perform on Broadway, The West End and other big stages all over the world.

You have already done several tours and played in the West End. What do you remember of your first night finally on Broadway when you stepped on the Broadway Theatre in 2017 in Miss Saigon?

That was a special night. Before that I thought my Broadway dream has already passed me by because of my age. But the opportunity presented itself and I was able to have my Broadway debut at the age of 51. A few years later I did my second Broadway show, Hadestown, because the creatives and producers have seen me in Miss Saigon and offered me the role of Hermes.

How proud are you of sharing the Hadestown stage with your daughter Isa Briones playing Eurydice opposite your Hemes?

That was also special. A very beautiful gift. That kind of opportunity is very rare! Father and daughter on the same stage. I’m so proud of Isa!

Is it hard to stay in character and not sometimes stop and think, “That’s my daughter!” instead of Eurydice?

During the rehearsal period I was missing my cues because I’m crying watching Isa in her scenes. Even during the run, I would be a little distracted because Isa, during her scenes, would make the same facial expressions when she was four years old. And that’s always an aww moment.

You’ve done a lot of television and film, if financial compensation were not a factor, which field of entertainment would you prefer to focus your creative talents in?

I started in theatre, and it is my first love. It’s where I learned to act. On screen work is something I’ve learned to do, and I love it! It’s a very good artistic balance and I’m very fortunate to be doing both.

What’s next in the near future for Jon Jon Briones?

Like all actors, it’s back to auditioning for the next project; TV, movie or theatre. Also, my wife and I have a production company and we’ve been working on a couple of TV projects.

Thank you again, Jon Jon! I look forward to experiencing your vocals in Do You Hear The People Sing?

Thank you very much!

For tickets to the one-nighter July 28, 2024; click on the button below:

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL