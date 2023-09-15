Interview: Cortés Alexander Celebrates his 60th with SONGS FROM THE 60'S & OTHER SWELL IDEAS at the Write-Off Room

NY Cabaret staple Cortés Alexander brings his show Cortés Alexander – Songs from the 60s & Other Swell Ideas back to the Write-Off Room September 30th

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix Photo 3 Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Rogue Machine-Matrix
Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills Photo 4 Diane Warren To Be Honored At Last Chance For Animals Gala On October 14 In Beverly Hills

Interview: Cortés Alexander Celebrates his 60th with SONGS FROM THE 60'S & OTHER SWELL IDEAS at the Write-Off Room

Interview: Cortés Alexander Celebrates his 60th with SONGS FROM THE 60'S & OTHER SWELL IDEAS at the Write-Off Room

New York Cabaret staple Cortés Alexander brings his show Cortés Alexander – Songs from the 60s and Other Swell Ideas back to the Write-Off Room September 30, 2023.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Cortés!

Hi Gil! Thanks for taking the time:)

Is this show something you’ve put together before for another venue? Or is completely brand new?

This is the show I wanted to do in lieu of my 60th birthday party. COVID came and dashed those plans, so here we are three years later, older, bigger and did I say older?

What criteria did you use to compile the songs for this show?

Seeing as it was originally intended as a 60th birthday celebration, I thought curating favorites from my childhood might be fun.

With the title of your show Cortés Alexander – Songs from the 60s and Other Swell Ideas, will you be including any songs from your 2008 album Swell?

I know I'll be doing Pilot Bird from my CD. That one has become a staple. Alzheimer's is something that has touched all of us and while not the cheeriest of topics, people always request it which is so lovely.

Who will be backing you for this engagement?

I'm lucky enough to again have David Arana who is Engelbert Humperdinck's music director. I cannot overstate how much I love this guy. It's a special talent to be able to really understand what's going on in my jumbly mind. The only other one who came close was Jason Robert Brown when I had The Tonics. I'm also backed once again by my Swell Girls, Lisa Donahey, Marissa Roberts, and Billye Johnstone who each take amazing solos.

You’re a New York cabaret staple and you’ve been part of many a venue in Los Angeles. Will this be your solo debut in Los Angeles, or have you ever performed solo in Los Angeles?

I've been lucky enough to have been doing solo shows consistently for about 10 years now, but this is my debut in the Write-Off room.

What is your go-to song/s to perform at cocktail parties?

My go-to cocktail party offerings are pretty much any standard you can think of.

Interview: Cortés Alexander Celebrates his 60th with SONGS FROM THE 60'S & OTHER SWELL IDEAS at the Write-Off Room Is there a favorite composer you love to sing?

I love Harold Arlen.

You toured with Liza Minelli as the Cortés Alexander Trio in 1996 through 1999 as part of her worldwide Gently tour. What cosmic forces first brought you and Liza together?

I was singing in New York with my group The Tonics and we made a big splash in the small world of New York City Cabaret. She came down to see what the fuss was, and we just hit it off so fast and easy. You mentioned The Cortés Alexander Trio. That came about in a very Liza way. She invited me to see her show in Atlantic City. We took a helicopter at night and sang Kay Thompson songs on the way. When the show was over, I went backstage, and she told me to write down on a yellow legal pad, my top 10 favorite cities. I asked her if she meant U.S. only, and she said, "No! worldwide, baby!"

So. I wrote down London, Paris, Rome, etc. She told me to give the list to her tour manager, which I did. I was totally confused and had no idea what was going on. She then told me she wanted to do a new show with me and a new group, and call it The Cortés Alexander Trio, and that list was going to be the first round of cities for the tour. And that's how it happened.

How old were you when you first dreamed to be a performer?

Honestly, I can't remember ever not wanting to perform. My entire elementary school career was basically rehearsal for something.

Bring us back to the very first time you took the stage?

I remember in junior high, I played Arvide in Guys and Dolls. I sang "Velvet I Can Wish You", and when it was over, there was what felt like a year of silence and I thought, "Uh-oh..." But then the applause started, and I looked into the wings at my music teacher who had tears running down her face. That felt great.

What were your parents’ reactions when you told them your career choice?

My parents were big on the "fallback plan." After high school, I went to Cal-Arts as an actor, but was already starting to work, so I left and moved home to New York. I went to haircutting school and went to auditions at the same time. I'd leave these poor ladies under the dryer for hours, while I ran to an audition. I graduated, but never took the state board exam, because I got my first Broadway show (Marilyn - An American Fable) which is a whole other saga.

What’s in the near future for Cortés Alexander?

As for the future? Straight ahead.

Thank you again, Cortés! I look forward to hearing your Swell Ideas.

For tickets to Cortés’ one-nighter at the Writer-Off Room September 30, 2023; click on the button below:



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Chance Theater Will Present Inaugural Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award to Bette Aitken Photo
Chance Theater Will Present Inaugural Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award to Bette Aitken

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will be honoring Bette Aitken with its inaugural Legacy Arts & Humanitarian Award for her Visionary Leadership on Saturday, October 7th at Chance Theater’s Gala Fundraiser. Learn more about Bette Aitken here!

2
BONEY MANILLI Comes to REDCAT in October Photo
BONEY MANILLI Comes to REDCAT in October

Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts’ center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, and UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) present Boney Manilli, the newest work of world-renowned interdisciplinary artist Edgar Arceneaux (Art MFA 01). 

3
ON YOUR FEET! Opens 2023-24 Season at La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts Photo
ON YOUR FEET! Opens 2023-24 Season at La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts begins its 2023-2024 season with the Southern California regional premiere of a brand-new production of the smash-hit musical, ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN. Learn more about the musical and how to purchase tickets here!

4
Pan African Dance Ambassador Makeda Kumasi Celebrates National Dance Day as California Art Photo
Pan African Dance Ambassador Makeda Kumasi Celebrates National Dance Day as California Arts Council Grant Recipient

Pan African dance ambassador Makeda Kumasi celebrates National Dance Day as the California arts council grant recipient. Learn more about Kumasi here!

From This Author - Gil Kaan

      Gil Kaan, a former Managing Editor of the now-defunct Genre magazine, has had the privilege of photographing and interviewing some major divas of film, television, and stage in hi... (read more about this author)

Interview: Sam Catlin Loves Creating a SEA OF TERROR With His Wife Julie DretzinInterview: Sam Catlin Loves Creating a SEA OF TERROR With His Wife Julie Dretzin
Interview: Lloyd J. Schwartz' Currently Between THE RIGHT IS OURS! & Storybook TheatreInterview: Lloyd J. Schwartz' Currently Between THE RIGHT IS OURS! & Storybook Theatre
Interview: A Man of Multi-Occupations Craig Hissong Directs AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOWARDS ZEROInterview: A Man of Multi-Occupations Craig Hissong Directs AGATHA CHRISTIE'S TOWARDS ZERO
Interview: Daniel K. Isaac Has Many BRILLIANT THINGs in His LifeInterview: Daniel K. Isaac Has Many BRILLIANT THINGs in His Life

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OTR: Such Small Hands
Chance Theater (10/11-10/11)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Canciones de Mi Madre
The Ford (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Queen Margaret's Version of Shakespeare's War of the Roses
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (6/24-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Measure STILL for Measure
Boston Court Performing Arts Center-Mainstage (9/07-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Freud On Cocaine
Whitefire Theatre (9/08-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/02-11/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You