Interview: Carl Cofield's Talks the Storytelling of the Story of MEMNON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next up at the Getty Villa, Memnon conceived by Carl Cofield and Will Power opening September 5, 2024, (already in previews). Carl directs this oft overlooked epic tale from the Greek mythological canon written by Will with the cast of: Eric Berryman, Jesse J. Perez, Andrea Patterson, Daniel José Molina, Jesse Corbin, Holly Hwang Belshaw, Katherine (Kat) Files and Jenna Kulacz. Carl found time before opening night to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Carl!

Thank you for these questions.

This is not the first time you’ve collaborated with Will Power. You directed his The Seven in 2014 and Seize the King in 2021. Do you two have a shorthand in communicating creative ideas?

No, this is the third time that Will Power and I have collaborated. It’s always a privilege to work with Will. I love how his mind works, the style of his language and the questions that he is interested in asking. As an artist, I am always interested in re-framing history and interrogating our mythology. From The Seven to Seize The King and now to the Memnon, I feel a tremendous amount of pride and a responsibility to tell these stories.

What initially inspired the origin of Memnon?

I had originally heard the story of Memnon about seven years ago. As a person who enjoys learning the history of Black people and making theater that brings their stories to the forefront, I am embarrassed to say that I didn’t know the story. I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of telling the story. Immediately, I thought of Will Power. He was the first call I made, and our shared enthusiasm was palpable. Will sent me a first draft in three weeks, which is absolutely incredible. Together, we set about something I think is very important, to make a new old story. Which fits perfectly with our mission statement at the Classical Theatre of Harlem and to partner with the Getty is the ideal outcome.

What is your three-line pitch for Memnon?

My pitch for Memnon would be the story of the great warrior who Troy called in their darkest hour to rescue them. The story had been hidden until now. It couldn’t be more important as we (Americans) grapple with questions about who is really American/Citizens etc…

What qualities of Memnon do you recognize in yourself?

As far as similarities between myself and Memnon, there aren’t many. However, that have been times that fellow citizens have tried to make me feel less than a full American. I don’t think that I am alone in sometimes feeling a duality that comes with being or feeling an “otherness” in American at times. To be clear, my family traces our lineage back for eight generations, so I am fully American. This theme resonates the strongest for me as I watch Memnon grapple with this question.

Were you surprised to find an Ethiopian character in Greek mythology?

I was shocked to learn that Memnon was in Greek Mythology and the equal to Achillies!

You are heavily influenced by the music of hip-hop culture, with the key influence of the poetry and rhythm of Public Enemy. What similarities do you find in hip-hop and Shakespeare, which you’ve done a lot of?

You are correct, my love for old school hip-hop and rap was an early influence on my work. Chuck D to me, asked existential questions, the same way Hamlet did. That was how I approached classical texts.

Do you prefer doing Shakespeare or more modern pieces?

I don’t have a preference for classical or contemporary works. For me, the most important thing is what the text asks of us as spectators. What is at stake?

You were in almost a dozen Burger King commercials are the age of four. Did you always want to become an actor when you grew up?

I always dreamed of becoming an actor. I followed my uncle, Clarence Thomas, to the theater when I was a child. Although I worked on television and film as a child actor, the theater was the magical space for me. I hoped then that I would make it my career, and I am so grateful that I have been able to. Now, my focus is telling stories and helping people become the artist they want to be.

Thank you again, Carl! I look forward to experiencing your Memnon.

For tickets Memnon through September 28, 2024: click on the button below:

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL