Interview: Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Bringing Authenticity to Her New Album, Her DRAG: The Musical & Her Vodka

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000's DRAG: The Musical returns to Los Angeles at The Bourbon Room beginning September 23, 2022. Spencer Liff choreographs and directs the cast of Alaska with JuJubee, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Joey McIntrye, Nick Adams, Lagoona Bloo, Aria B. Cassadine and Alysha Deslorieux. Alaska managed to find some time for my queries in between promoting her book My Name's Yours, What's Alaska? just released last year, and getting ready for her promotional tour for her latest album Red 4 Filth.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Alaska!

So, how long of a gestation period have you had in creating DRAG: The Musical with Tomas Costanza & Ashley Gordon?

Well, it's been a long time. So long, in fact, that Ashley had a different last name when we started and has since gotten happily married. I think it's been six years... pre-pandemic, mid-pandemic, post-pandemic - we've gone through it all and the egg has been gestating this whole time and is finally ready to be birthed.

What would your three-line pitch for DRAG: The Musical be?

It's basically like West Side Story, The Rocky Horror Show, and the movie Burlesque all had a baby.

What was the initial inspiration for this show?

There are a lot of musicals that have drag queens in them, and they usually get a few scenes. And I always like those scenes the best. So we said why don't we set it in the Drag queens' world, and we're on their turf. And we get to experience the sort of gritty, gross, sticky beer-covered floor elements of Drag that I, personally, am so fond of.

What were the factors in choosing The Bourbon Room as your venue in Los Angeles? Capacity? Sound system? Good experience the last time you were there in May?

When I first walked into The Bourbon Room during the initial workshop, I was stunned. It really just feels exactly like what I had envisioned these Drag bars looking like as we were writing it. It's kind of like Cheers, but with more cross dressing.

What cosmic forces brought director Spencer Liff into your orbit to direct this show?

I'm grateful to the moon being in the seventh house and Jupiter aligning with Mars, because it brought Spencer to us. Spencer has such a creative spirit, and a love for the artform of theatre, and of Drag. He's been an amazing collaborator and I'm really grateful for him.

Will DRAG: The Musical contain original songs, popular covers, or a fun mix?

It's all original! And the music is really f-ing, catchy too.

Did your five-year-old self Justin ever envision your success as Alaska Thunderfuck?

I don't think so. It's pretty wild and the absurdity of this being my job is never lost on me.

What did you want to be growing up? Actor? Singer? Drag queen? Stand-up? Author? Liquor entrepreneur?

As a child I would imagine being a girl who sang songs to rooms full of people. And I guess that has come to pass. I spent a lot of time by myself as a child, daydreaming and not really being sure what to do with myself. Theatre was my gateway into finding out who I was. But it wasn't until I discovered Drag that I really felt like I belonged somewhere, and I made sense somewhere.

How did your own vodka line SERV Vodka come about?

They asked me to do a collaboration, and what flavor of vodka I would prefer. I said, "I don't drink flavored vodka. If I did a vodka I would want it to taste like vodka." So that's what we did.

What do you remember of the moment RuPaul announced you as the winner of season two of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars?

I was in a hotel room watching it on a laptop with Detox and Katya as a producer looked on. It was not ceremonious in any way. And I think we were just glad the whole thing was over.

What's your secret to amassing your over 1.8 million Instagram followers and over 1.3 million Twitter & Facebook followers?

I bought them all from Indonesia.

I know you were born in Alaska, but did you come up with the second part of your drag name?

I actually have only been to Alaska once, and I was born in New Hampshire. But whoever is updating my Wikipedia page is apparently having a blast. I'm named after marijuana. It's a strain called Alaskan Thunderfuck. I hear it's wild and hearty and can only be grown outdoors.

What can you tell us about the release of your fourth album Red 4 Filth?

The album is coming out September 23rd. We've been edging the world with a few singles here and there for like a year at this point, and it's finally time to unleash the beast. The music is like a Now That's What I Call Music from 1999 except it's all new songs. Except for one cover. By Ace of Base.

Any stop on your accompanying North American tour that you're most excited about playing?

It's about 30 something cities across the U.S. and Canada, and I'm excited about all of the shows. I'm even excited about the ones that have only sold like 5% of the tickets because I love intimate crowds. Just kidding. Please buy tickets at AlaskaThunderfuck.com.

Thank you again, Alaska! I look forward to seeing you slay on The Bourbon Room stage.

For tickets to the live performances of DRAG: The Musical through October 15, 2022; click on the button below: