Interview: Actor Ahkei Togun Talks KILL MOVE PARADISE At Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents the Southern California premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright James ljjames’ Kill Move Paradise opening September 14, 2024 (with previews starting September 11th). Gregg T. Daniel directs the cast of Cedric Joe, Ulato Sam, Jonathan P. Sims and Ahkei Togun. Ahkei found time before rehearsals to answer a few of my queries.



Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Ahkei!

What initially drew you to participate in this production of Kill Move Paradise?

The script is what sold this show to me. Kill Move Paradise has such beautiful, intense and intricate dialogue. I knew I wanted to be one of the voices for this story.



What would your three-line pitch for this play be?

To see Kill Move Paradise is to be faced with the uncomfortable truths of Black men in America. It uniquely FORCES the audience to embark on a whirlwind of emotions. I hope you like rollercoasters.



Have you ever found yourself stuck in a place similar to Paradise?

“Paradise” as in the play? It’s hard to say exactly the same because, of course, they’re in the afterlife. But we’ve all had moments, even while alive, when we felt like we were waiting for “the next” thing to take over our lives. That frustrating pursuit of “What do I have to do to get it?” and “How much longer do I have to wait?”



If you were to submit Daz on a dating website, what qualities of his would you list?

The first thing on Daz’s dating bio would read “Family Man.” No matter the tough exterior, Daz’s internal drive comes from providing for the people he cares about. Others would include “man of culture,” “honest,” “jokester” and “father.”



What character flaws would you definitely omit?

Daz sometimes lives in a subdued anger. I think there are elements of that to be perceived as passion, but also elements that don’t fully allow him to embrace the joy of things. Daz is also pretty stubborn. He wants to do it his way and can be closed off to other ideas.



This is not your first time at the Odyssey. You did The Serpent in 2021 and Picnic just last year. Name the most positive or memorable experience you had doing each play.

It’s been an honor to embrace the stages of the Odyssey, and the favorite thing for all of them is the common denominator of “family.” The Odyssey has reciprocated that embrace right back to me and given me a place of work that feels like home. It’s not just my personal experience — it’s the culture of the atmosphere. It’s one thing to walk away from projects saying, “Oh, I loved working with you guys,” it’s another thing to be able to walk away with new brothers and sisters.



Have you worked with any of Paradise’s cast or creatives before?

Some of the behind-the-scenes faces are reoccurring for me, but the cast itself is all brand new. Although we were new to each other in the beginning, the way we began to treat each other felt nostalgic and familiar. We always like to say it was “divine casting” at its best.



What inspired you to take on the hat of producer?

Being a producer is important to me because it gives me a chance to give a platform to others. I wanted a chance to highlight the “forgotten artist.” To be able to work with not just the “great artists” but also the artists who don't even know how great they are. I produce under the idea of a Tupac quote “I may not change the world, but I guarantee I’ll spark the brain who will.”



Is there one project you produced that you’re most proud of?

My production of Sippin Poetry is hands down my favorite. It an interactive poetry event featuring poets, games, drinks, and live music. It came out of a mindset of me not wanting to wait for people to choose my destiny or what my next move “should be.” I’m a genuine fan of the people I call friends, and I want us all to be able to birth our own roads to the creative lives we want. Sippin has truly been the seed to many other flowers to be bloomed.



What’s in the near future for Ahkei Togun?

The future for me is the future for others. I want to use everything that I’ve learned over the years to help others fly as well. We as creatives all have wings; we just have to figure out what’s the “wind” beneath them that helps us soar. As an actor, I look forward to being more active. But as a producer/poet I look forward to being an activator. I’m nothing without my family and community.



Thank you again, Ahkei! I look forward to meeting your Daz.



For tickets to Kill Move Paradise through November 3, 2024; click on the button below:

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL