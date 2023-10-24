Inland Pacific Ballet Performs THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season

Performances begin December 2 at Lewis Family Playhouse.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Inland Pacific Ballet, Southern California’s Premier Professional Ballet Company, presents The Nutcracker! Experience the magic of the holidays with family and friends at southern California’s most spectacular production of The Nutcracker from critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet. The Nutcracker comes to life in this magnificent ballet with beautiful sets, dazzling costumes, Tchaikovsky’s classic score, and more than 80 dancers on stage. This annual holiday favorite tells the story of a young girl named Clara who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets. Toy soldiers, life-sized dancing dolls, falling snow, a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, gingerbread characters, and the delightful Sugar Plum Fairy stir the imagination. This is family entertainment at its best.

In addition to IPB’s Company of professional dancers, the diverse cast includes a total of 77 youth between the ages of 6-18 who make up multiple casts at the three venues. Participating youth come primarily from the IPB Academy, and reside in local communities such as San Dimas, Chino, Glendora, Claremont, Montclair, Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Chino Hills, Corona, Redlands, Lake Forest, and Banning, among others.

This year’s performances will also feature several professional guest artists. Performing in The Nutcracker with IPB at the Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont performances are New York City Ballet Principal dancers Mira Nadon, former IPB Academy student, and Peter Walker. Performing in The Nutcracker with IPB at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside performances are Oakland Ballet dancers Lawrence Chen, former IPB Company member, and Jazmine Quezada.

Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

- Saturday, December 2: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, December 3: 2 p.m.

- Saturday, December 9: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, December 10: 2 p.m.

Bridges Auditorium, 450 N College Way, Claremont, CA 91711

- Saturday, December 16: 2 p.m.

- Sunday, December 17: 2 p.m.

Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

- Friday, December 22: 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, December 23: 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $61; with senior/child/student/group discounts available.




2023 Regional Awards


