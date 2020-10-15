Imagine Theatre Presents THE TALE OF TURANDOT Next Month

The show will be presented online for only four dates, free of charge.

What are the three riddles of Turandot, and can anybody answer them? Imagine Theatre (formerly Imagine Project) announces a professionally recorded version of their 2019 production, The Tale of Turandot, to be presented online for only four dates this November, free of charge to the public on November 14, 15, 21, & 22. For times and ticketing: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tale-of-turandot-tickets-124282332803

Inspired by a centuries-old story, Armina LaManna created and directed this popular family friendly production. Geared toward children between the ages of four and twelve years old, it was first mounted in 2019 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA. The Tale of Turandot has entertained and intrigued nearly 2,000 kids and their families. Performances will run Saturday 11/14 at 4:00pm PST / 5:00pm CST / 6:00pm EST; Sunday 11/15 at 4:00pm PST / 5:00pm CST / 6:00pm EST; Saturday 11/21 at 4:00pm PST / 5:00pm CST / 6:00pm EST; Sunday 11/22 at 4:00pm PST / 5:00pm CST / 6:00pm EST. Running time is approximately 105 minutes.

"Enchanting show" and a "powerful re-imagining," wrote ArtsBeatLA. This production garnered "A+" from Culture Spot LA, giving an extra shout out to the "outstanding acting."

"I am so thankful for the work that Imagine Project [Imagine Theatre] does. Our students were able to get such a rounded understanding regarding the elements of theater in the production of The Tale of Turandot. A fantastic opportunity!" - Leilani Brooks, Educator, Sequoya School, Pasadena, CA.

The cast includes Joe DeSoto (Arlekino), Matthew Henerson (Pedrolino), Mueen Jahan (Pantaloon), Makha Mthembu (Smeraldina), Arianne Villareal (Isabella), and Aviva Pressman (Colombina).

The creative and production team includes Thomas Buderwitz (Set Design), Avery Reagan (Lighting Design), Dianne Graebner (Costume Design), Lily Bartenstein (Video Projection Design), Alex "Jürgen" Ferguson (Puppet Designer), Shahen Hagobian (Music), Jon Steinmeier (Sound Design), Elizabeth Curtin (Musical Direction), Elna Kordijan (Stage Manager), Armina LaManna & Laura Hill (Producers). Photo: Makha Mthembu, Arianne Villareal Photographer: Ed Krieger

The Tale of Turandot incorporates puppetry and video projections, with many other creative elements. Imagine Theatre is Los Angeles's Equity theatre for young audiences. The company is dedicated to telling stories that spotlight a diverse array of female heroes. For more information on The Tale of Turandot, please visit: http://imaginetheatreca.org/.

The Tale of Turandot will be presented online, free for viewers, on November 14, 15, 21, and 22. All performances will be streamed online beginning at 4:00pm PST. A pre-recorded Q&A with the cast will accompany each performance. Link and instructions to accessing the online broadcast performance will be provided after the ticket confirmation, prior to event date.

Imagine Theatre's The Tale of Turandot is a modern theatrical puppetry experience for elementary school-aged children. The fable, perhaps best known as Giacomo Puccini's final opera, is set in China and involves Prince Calaf, who falls in love with the "cold" Princess Turandot. LaManna wanted to give Turandot her own voice after reading Carlo Gozzi's 1762 play and later seeing Pucchini's opera, challenging the idea that female characters who are smart, are somehow less feminine, less desirable and less human. In the original tale, to obtain permission to marry Princess Turandot, a suitor has to solve three riddles; any wrong answer results in death. LaManna's retelling, however, reinterprets events specifically from the perspective of Turandot, a young woman forced to get married at a very young age before she has had the chance to explore the world and learn about herself. This World Premiere play is a multimedia commedia dell'arte experience that includes original music, puppetry, circus and multimedia elements.

"Kids need magic now in their lives. Until theatres re-open, we shall produce stories using virtual platforms. We are delighted that to have this opportunity of bringing this production to kids everywhere, and we hope to create an experience that our young viewers will carry with them for a long time," said LaManna. "Study after study strongly demonstrates the impact that high-quality plays have on children's empathy and education. We believe our work to be a vital part of raising compassionate, courageous, and erudite children in today's world."

