Idyllwild Arts Presents A Westside Ballet Masterclass With Robyn Gardenhire On January 15
Robyn Gardenhire is also an inspiring teacher and a member of the Idyllwild Arts Academy Dance Faculty, seeking to nurture the talents of her students.
For students aged 12 to 17 years old who are interested in exploring dance, Idyllwild Arts (www.idyllwildarts.org) will present a ballet masterclass with Robyn Gardenhire, the Founder and Artistic Director of City Ballet of Los Angeles.
Robyn Gardenhire is also an inspiring teacher and a member of the Idyllwild Arts Academy Dance Faculty, seeking to nurture the talents of her students. The class on January 15, 2023, which offers a unique opportunity to dance with an icon, will be 90 minutes long, focusing on ballet with a contemporary combination at the end. As the Artistic Director & Principal Choreographer of City Ballet of Los Angeles, Ms. Gardenhire has developed ballets that are classical as well as cutting edge, bringing new stories and perspectives to the ballet. She has also developed a dance institution that reflects the economic and racial diversity of Los Angeles.
The class is free and open to students aged 12 to 17 yrs old who are interested in finding out more about the Idyllwild Arts Dance Department both for Academy and Summer Program. The Idyllwild Arts Dance Department strives to develop resilient dance artists who can be productive members of the professional dance community through refining their techniques and helping them develop their own unique voice. The masterclass, which takes place at 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404, functions as a dual masterclass and audition (for those interested in auditioning). As long as you fit the age prerequisites, there are no advance requirements and all attendees are welcome. Please RSVP here to join: https://mailchi.mp/idyllwildarts/2023dancetour.
