IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE RADIO PLAY Comes to the Ojai Art Center Theater 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This December, the Ojai Art Center Theater will present the beloved holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life in a truly unique and captivating format. Directed by Gai Laing Jones, this heartwarming story will come to life as a 1946 live radio play, adapted by Joe Landry. The production runs from December 6th through December 22nd, 2024, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Audiences will step back in time to experience George Bailey’s journey as a live radio broadcast, complete with on-stage foley artists, pre-show vocalists performing 1940s-era music, and a festive audience sing-along of holiday carols to conclude each show. This nostalgic retelling promises to be a heartwarming celebration of family, friendship, and community.

Foley artists Gai Jones, Trilby Conried, and Claudia Davoli will provide live sound effects, enriching the immersive atmosphere. Pre-show vocalists, including Marisa Miculian, R. Shayne Bourbon, Robin Streichler, Carl A. Gross, Ezra Eells, Bill Spellman, Susan Webb, Mar De Carlo, and Rachel Lee Rose Hunt, will set the mood with songs from the era, and lead the audience in a holiday carol sing-along at the end of each performance.

Cast Members:

• Ezra Eells as George Bailey

• Marisa Miculian as Mary Hatch

• Carl A. Gross MD as Freddie Filmore (Joseph) / Mr. Welch (Schoolteacher’s Angry Husband) / Sheriff

• Rachel Lee Rose Hunt as Janie (George’s Piano-Playing Daughter) / Bert the Cop

• R. Shayne Bourbon as Clarence (George’s Guardian Angel) / Martini (Italian Bar Owner) / Charlie (Banker)

• Bill Spellman as Henry F. Potter/ Billy Bailey (George’s Uncle)

• Steve Grumette as Henry F. Potter

• Mar De Carlo as Lana Sherwood (Adult Violet)

• Susan Webb as Violet Bick (Teen Violet) / Matilda (Secretary at BBB & Loan) / Man (Banker)

• Michael Shanahan as Billy Bailey (George’s Uncle) / Young George / Nick the Bartender / Sam Wainwright / Harry (Adult)

• Julian O’Mara as Young Harry / Tommy (George’s Burping Son) / Binky (Bouncer)

• Jane Bueno as Zuzu (George’s Youngest Daughter) / Mrs. Thompson (Banker)

• Lynn Van Emmerik as Rose Bailey (George’s Mom) / Sadie Vance (State Bank Examiner) / Schultz (German Customer)

• Robin Streichler as Pete (George’s Oldest Son) / Ruth Dakin Bailey (Harry’s Wife) / Horace (at the Bank)

• Trilby Conried as Peter Bailey (George’s Father) / Bridge Keeper / Stage Manager (On Stage) / Ed (Banker)

• Claudia Davoli as Dr. Campbell (Board President of Bailey Bros. Building & Loan) / Matilda (Secretary at BBB & Loan) / Man (Banker) / Mrs. Hatch (Mary’s Mother)

• David Friel as Ernie (Cab Driver) / Sam Wainwright / Old Man Collins (Eavesdropper) / Charlie (Banker) / Ed (Banker)

Comments