IN THE UNLIKELY EVENT OF AN ACTUAL EMERGENCY Comes to the Hudson Guild Theatre

WHAT: in the Unlikely Event of an Actual Emergency will have its world premiere engagement of a new play. The play is written by John Mullican, directed by Rickie Peete, and produced by Andrea Meshel. Performances run September 20- October 26, 2024 at Hudson Guild Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

This show is suggested by true events. The playwright based his narrative on his own actual experience as the survivor of a plane crash.

Arturo is a passenger on an airliner. He is traveling alone. He observes a handsome stranger and wonders if the man could possibly be a romantic prospect. Before Arturo can find out....

The plane crashes! Not everyone survives. Who will live and who will die? How will events impact the lives of those who don't die in the incident? What will the future hold for them?

With the intimacy of the Hudson Guild Theatre, the production design makes the show as immersive as possible, so that audience members truly feel what it's like to experience what airlines refer to as "an airplane incident."

John Mullican is the playwright. A graduate of Emerson College, he is a member of the Writer's Guild of America and a documentarian. He is the son of world-renowned artists Lee Mullican and Luchita Hurtado Mullican, whose works appear in the play in multimedia projections. (Fictionalized version of Lee and Luchita, named Liam and Lucinda respectively, appear in the play as ghostly version of Arturo's departed parents).

Rickie Peete is the director. The recipient of a Master's degree. from American University, he directs projects in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. He is also a writer and actor.

Andrea Meshel is the producer. A native of Kingston, Jamaica, she has written, directed, and produced various theatre, television, and film projects. She is the founder of the Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival, which focuses on films with social justice themes. Her education includes a Juris Doctorate.

The cast includes Dolores Aguanno, Stacy Aung, Jason Leon-Baptista, John Mullican, Katheryn Peña, and Amoni West.

Stage manager: Amoni West. Sound design: Chris Moscatiello. Video/Projection design: Fritz Davis. Lighting design: Steven Pope. Choreography: Kiana Moattari.

The play received a workshop presentation early in 2024. The fall 2024 mounting marks its World Premiere as a fully developed work.

Come fly with us. Air travel is statistically the safest mode of transportation. Unless, of course, there's the unlikely event of an actual emergency.

