I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE Comes To The Laguna Playhouse In August

Performances run August 17-19.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Critically-acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo, with the blessings of Kitty Bruce (daughter of the late Lenny Bruce), along with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, are thrilled to present “I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce” - Directed by Joe Mantegna, the theatrical event starring Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce makes its premiere at the Laguna Playhouse for a limited engagement run August 17 – 19 only!  Tickets are on sale now at LennyBruceOnStage.com and at Click Here

“I believe Lenny's is the voice this country needs right now,” says playwright and star Ronnie Marmo. “In the 1960s, he exposed many of the 'untouchable' subjects that are in the news again now: religion, racism, immigration, xenophobia, gender inequality, sexual identity, the criminal justice system, capital punishment, bail reform, government aid, police brutality, corrupt capitalism, the opiate epidemic, marijuana legalization, censorship, I could go on and on. So here we are, over 56 years later, all the issues Lenny was fighting for are still so relevant and even radical. In certain ways, we've progressed since Lenny was with us, and in many, we have regressed.”

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN… I'M Lenny Bruce chronicles the life and death of the most controversial comedian and undisputed legend of all time…Lenny Bruce. His personal pain, sharply funny social commentary and completely original, freestyle comedy left a lasting impact on today's poetry, politics, music, film - and of course - comedy. His unwavering commitment to, and passion for, free speech led to numerous obscenity charges and arrests. Bruce fought for freedom of speech all the way to the Supreme Court, and died of an accidental overdose in 1966 while out on appeal. Lauded by fans and former friends of Bruce, Marmo's crowd-shocking portrayal brings the notorious funnyman to life with all the electrifying, insightful and comedic brilliance as the one and only Lenny Bruce himself. 

 




