Hussian College In Studio Los Angeles Premieres All Puppet Version Of URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL

Hussian College's all-puppet version of Urinetown The Musical will premiere online April 16th at 7PM PST. This student-led limited engagement is a HCLA

Creative Lab grant winner, originally pitched as a live show. In light of the pandemic, the artistic team pivoted to create this utterly unique filmed puppet show.

Jeremy Kent Jackson, who starred on Disney's popular show Lab Rats, was named Associate Dean of Performing and Entertainment Arts in 2020, just as the Covid-19 pandemic was making waves.

"This is exactly the kind of ingenuity we've come to expect from our HCLA In Studio students. We're a school that cultivates performance as a passion, producing as a mindset, and creative problem solving as a way of life. Through this project these students have met the moment and, in turn, evolved as both artists and humans. We are so very proud!" Jackson said of the production.

Hussian College's campus is located in the heart of Los Angeles Center Studios, a working film lot in downtown Los Angeles.

The show is directed by HCLA students Daisy Micklich and Xavier Orozco under the guidance of Scott Barnhardt (The Book of Mormon, Deaf West's Big River), Lead Faculty of the Contemporary Musical Theatre + Film program, along with Music Director Christopher Lloyd Bratten (For the Record) and Live Production Coordinator Bridget Flanery (Will and Grace, Three Sisters, Gossamer Folds).

Urinetown The Musical streams digitally, presented in partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI) for one weekend only, Friday April 16 at 7pm, Saturday April 17 at 2pm & 7pm, Sunday April 18 at 2pm (all times PDT). Tickets are available now for $5 (per device) at: https://www.showtix4u.com/eventdetails/50284.

Urinetown was produced on Broadway in September, 2001 by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with TheatreDreams, Inc., and Lauren Mitchell. Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollman, Book and lyrics by Greg Kotis. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by www.mtishows.com