Hugh Panaro Brings His MAN WITHOUT A MASK Show To The West Coast

If you live or happen to be in San Francisco, Los Angeles or Palm Springs in the upcoming days, you have multiple opportunities to see Broadway’s Hugh Panaro in a once-in-a-lifetime evening of music and thrills with his show MAN WITHOUT A MASK, which received raves in New York and London.

Mr. Panaro debuted the show last year and then, luckily, it was recorded. The respected actor/singer has appeared in many Broadway shows including LES MISÉRABLES, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, LESTAT, SIDESHOW, THE RED SHOES, SHOWBOAT and sung with orchestras all over the world, but this is the first time he has assembled a personal show of this nature. Along, with his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander and his Musical Director & Arranger, Joseph Thalken, the show they conceived and put together is funny, heartwarming and gives you chills coming from the star who possesses powerhouse pipes and unlimited vocal colors. It has proven to be a thrill ride and as Hugh, himself, has stated, “It has been truly humbling to experience the reactions to this show and how people relate to these moments in time that I have had the privilege to be a part of in Broadway Musical Theatre history. It may very well be one of my favorite things I’ve ever done and I love singing this music and sharing these stories, both good and bad.”

Here's a great way to celebrate the holiday season and get your “Broadway Fix” on.

And here’s how/where to get your tickets and be there, up close and personal, to see Hugh Panaro.

