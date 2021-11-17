Hershey Felder & The Wallis Present Seven World Premiere Live Streamed Musical Films

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces seven world premiere live streamed musical films produced by Hershey Felder PRESENTS - LIVE FROM FLORENCE, including Dante & Beatrice in Florence, Mozart and Figaro in Vienna, The Verdi Fiasco, The Assembly, Chopin in Paris, The Crazy Widow of Moses de Leon, and a musical surprise for holiday time.

Hershey Felder Presents - Live From Florence's 2021/2022 season of new musical and dramatic films are produced in Europe and broadcast for American audiences by writer, pianist, and actor Hershey Felder and his Live From Florence arts broadcasting company. The production company has expanded beyond its home base in Florence, Italy, with a season of new musical and dramatic stories set and filmed in Paris, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, and Avila (Spain). The new season follows the international success of Live From Florence's 2020/2021 Season, which featured eight streaming productions that employed over 300 artists. The productions sold more than 56,000 tickets and distributed over $1.5 million to US and international arts institutions.

Dante in Florence, premiering November 28, 2021, is about Italy's greatest poet, Dante Alighieri, and his muse, Beatrice; Mozart and Figaro in Vienna, premiering January 9, 2022, is a tale of the outrageous collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte that created the perfect comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro; The Verdi Fiasco, premiering March 27, 2022, is about the disastrous opening night of Verdi's immortal La Traviata; The Assembly, premiering May 29, 2022, features the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and tells the real-life story of Holocaust survivor Eva Libitzky's visit to diverse urban schools and the shocking events that subsequently occurred; Chopin in Paris, premiering August 7, 2022, is adapted from Felder's critically acclaimed stage play Monsieur Chopin about the music and life of Polish Pianist-composer Fryderyk Chopin; The Crazy Widow (of Moses de Leon), premiering October 16, 2022, set in Avila, Spain, focuses on 13th century Jewish mysticism that is the basis for the Kabbalah; and a musical surprise for holiday time, premiering December 18, 2022, will have its subject decided on by viewers who purchase a World Premiere Pass.

Felder, who has resided in Florence, Italy, since the start of the worldwide pandemic, created the Live From Florence film studio in Tuscany in order to support artists and arts organizations during such challenging times. Proceeds from the first season of productions benefitted the theatres and arts organizations, such as The Wallis, that have been Felder's artistic homes in the U.S., as well as additional U.S. and international institutions. Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence has featured both world premiere productions created expressly for streaming as well as filmic adaptations of Felder's popular theatrical shows centered around the work of famous composers. Felder's unique productions include pre-filmed and live performance elements.

Hershey Felder, an actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor, and producer, has created lauded shows about composers Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder's solo shows have been seen across America at The Wallis, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, Cleveland Playhouse, and Seattle Repertory Theatre, with long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York's Town Hall, 59E59 and the Streicker Center and more as well as Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre and in London's West End. He has also created and/or produced plays for other artists including the award-winning The Pianist of Willesden Lane for Mona Golabek, Flying Solo for Nathan Gunn, and Louis and Keeley Live at the Sahara for Vanessa Stewart and Taylor Hackford, among others.

All seven Hershey Felder Presents - Live From Florence productions are available via a WORLD PREMIERE PASS for $220.00 per household for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. This 40% discount (a savings of $165) can be purchased until November 26, 2021. The World Premiere Pass includes the live premiere airing; unlimited on-demand access to Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence Season 1 and Season 2 through December 31, 2022; unlimited access to all Live from Florence shows; and access to behind the scenes events included in Felder's library. Single tickets are $55 per program, with that production subsequently available to single ticket holders on demand for one week after its live streaming premiere. Patrons will receive their viewing links the Friday before each film's premiere. Tickets cannot be transferred or shared.

For more information or to purchase the World Premiere Pass or single tickets, call 310.746.4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org/HFSeason. Ticket prices subject to change.