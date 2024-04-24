DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA Opens At The Colony Theatre In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Troubadour Theater Company is celebrating its 29th season with DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA this summer.

Watch the award-winning Troubies COME UNDONE as they tell the twisted tale of love, lust, and sharp objects where the RIO GRANDE becomes the Nile in Troubadour Theater Company's latest world premiere musical comedy event, Duran DurAntony & Cleopatra!

With musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adaption & direction by Matt Walker, DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA, will preview on Thursday June 6th at 8pm, and will open on Friday June 7th at 8p. Runs thru Sunday June 16th at 7:30pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

So, make it a REFLEX to get your tickets to see Shakespearian GIRLS ON SAND.

And SAY A PRAYER that you'll be safe from the UNION OF THE SNAKE in your ringside seat with a VIEW TO A KILL - because when the Troubies take the stage it's a NEW RELIGION and sure to be no ORDINARY WORLD!

Performance runs 90 minutes with intermission (if the improvisation is kept under control).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

MATT WALKER (Director/Adaptor) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC's Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater. Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, “Mother's Day,” as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry's previous two films, “Valentine's Day” (2009), and “New Year's Eve.” (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

The cast of DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, Mike Sulprizio, Cloie Wyatt Taylor, John Paul Batista, Katie Kitani, Mark McCracken, Philip McNiven, Suzanne Jolie, and adaptor/director Matt Walker.

The Design Team for DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA is as follows: Lighting Design by Bo Tindell; Sound Design by Robert Arturo Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla; Costume Design by Douglas Hurst; Wig Design is by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne. The Music Supervisor is Eric Heinly. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.

DURAN DURANTONY & CLEOPATRA will preview on Thursday, June 6th 8 at 8pm, and will open on Friday, June 7th at 8pm and perform through Sunday, June 16th at 7:30pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 4:00 pm & 7:30 pm.

Ticket prices range from $55 - $60. Tickets available online at www.troubie.com, colonytheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (818) 558-7000.