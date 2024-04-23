The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company Present ANTIGONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company present the final week of ANTIGONE, written by Sophocles and directed Holly Leveque.

Ravaged by civil war, the city of Thebes and the two sons of the late Oedipus have fallen in battle. One has been given full funeral rites, the other banished as a traitor to rot on the battlefield.

Antigone believes that both brothers deserve a proper burial, she and her sister defy King Creon's orders, and are sentenced to death. Their uncle, King Creon, must decide their fate. What follows is an intense, cosmic exploration of morality, law, gender roles, and the depths of human suffering.

Tickets

The show runs from April 14th - May 4th. Tickets available at the Helen Borgers Theater. Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at www.LBShakespeare.org.