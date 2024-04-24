INTO THE WOODS Comes to Moonlight Stage in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 43rd season of Moonlight Stage Productions at the Moonlight Amphitheatre opens with Into the Woods from May 1-18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are priced $15-$60.

For the first time in more than 20 years, the Moonlight is bringing Into the Wood’s to Vista.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the cost of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

“Into the Woods is an incredible musical. Of course at first you think it’s just about fairytales, but it’s more than that. It’s about the wishes that we make and the consequences that come with those wishes. It’s Sondheim at this best. We’re also excited because we have a new set that’s going to breathe new life into this show and we’re giving a nod to the original show, we have the original costumes from the 1987 production. It’s very exciting.” Steve Glaudini, Director

This will be Moonlight Stage Production’s first show to incorporate their new, 900 panel LED wall.

The Moonlight Production

Steve Glaudini, Director

Elan McMahan, Music Director & Conductor

Larry Raben, Baker

Allison Spratt Pearce, Baker’s Wife

Bets Malone, Witch

Steve Gunderson, Narrator/Mysterious Man

Courtney Blanc, Cinderella

David Burnham, Wolf/Cinderella’s Prince

Brooke Henderson, Little Red Ridinghood

Rashaun Sibley, Jack

Samantha Tullie, Rapunzel

Evan White, Rapunzel’s Prince

Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jordan Gray (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Melissa Bonilla (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Ellie Barrett Harvey, Laura Bueno, Zane Camacho, Sandy Campell, Carlin Castellano, Alexis Grenier, Amanda Kang, Colden Lamb, Kimberly Moller, Greg Nicholas, Maybelle Shimizu, and EY Washington.