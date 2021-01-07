Heidi Duckler Dance Presents The Best of The Quest Digital Book Signing

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents The Best of The Quest Digital Book Signing, a virtual event highlighting HDD's first ever interactive digital book celebrating the company's 35th year anniversary.

HDD hosts a virtual book signing for The Best of the Quest on January 14th, 2021 at 6 PM. Founder and Artistic Director, Heidi Duckler, will digitally sign copies and co-host the event alongside our 35th Anniversary Event Chair & The Quest Navigation Officer, Nancy Griffin. Attendees will learn about the creation of The Best of The Quest from our graphic designer, Traci Larson, listen to readings from contributors to the book, and get their very own book digitally signed by Heidi Duckler! The Best of the Quest Digital Book documents THE QUEST, a project of 10 premieres over 10 days across Los Angeles and includes exclusive photography, film, music, animation, and essays.

"The visual, sonic and emotional content of The Quest performances were finely tuned to give us the city we have lost at this moment, and to remind us, through tales told in dance by diverse and skilled dancers, that we must continue to move forward - all that that implies. The dancers... move us and move for us. The work is beautiful and poignant. The dances are tales captured in our brains to be re-run again and again at quiet moments." - Excerpt from The Best of The Quest by Deborah Weintraub, Chief Deputy City Engineer & Architect, City of Los Angeles & HDD Board Member