Heidi Duckler Dance Presents REMNANTS

Weekly workshops in dance, spoken word, and visual art come together in REMNANTS.

Apr. 27, 2021  

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents REMNANTS, a virtual interdisciplinary arts salon, on Monday May 3 at 5:00 PM PDT. The salon is the culmination of a series of artistic workshops curated by Heidi Duckler, Artistic Director and Founder of HDD.

The workshop series was created through collaboration and reciprocal sharing between HDD and distinguished teaching artists and women from the Los Angeles Community. The REMNANTS workshops explored identity through different art forms. Participants created self-portraits with costume designer Snezana Petrovic, explored their unique experiences through poetry and spoken word with poet Ajanae Dawkins, and delved into the many nuances of identity through movement with dancer Anthea Young.

Curated and created by the workshop participants, REMNANTS will feature works that utilize movement and multiple creative mediums to explore the intersections of community, belonging, history, identity, and achievement. The presentation will include a presentation from the teaching artists about their methodologies and process.

RSVP for free at: remnantssalon.eventbrite.com


