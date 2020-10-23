HOVID POVID: A “Hocus Pocus” Crowdsourced Project Premieres This Week

The show will premiere on YouTube on Friday, October 23.

HOVID POVID, a crowdsourced remake of the cult classic Halloween film HOCUS POCUS, will premiere on YouTube on Friday October 23rd, 2020 to benefit UNICEF.

During the quarantined fall months of 2020, fans and creatives from 10 countries and 21 US States banded together to recreate the film from start to finish (without ever stepping foot in the same room!).

We've reproduced the entire film, soup to nuts, including an original take of the iconic "I Put A Spell On You" scene, with some added lyrics to call out to the COVID pandemic. The music video for I Put A Spell On You was filmed 100% remotely, and features participants from 4 Countries and 6 US States in the same scene.

Since Hocus Pocus is beloved by fans worldwide, and the pandemic has affected people globally, HOVID POVID partnered with UNICEF to fundraise through their "Trick or-Treat for UNICIEF" initiative, as they continue to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

"It's been humbling to see the outpouring of love and support for both the film but also the project as a whole! We've been able to connect and create with people from around the globe all while being quarantined," said Nicolas Wendl, one of the creators and organizers of the Hovid Povid Project.

"We had an absolute blast working on Hovid Povid, and again we send our gratitude for getting our teens out of a Covid slump and excited about something again!" said one Hovid Povid participant.

Another stated, "This was such a clever idea that really cured my unemployed COVID boredom."

Dani Abraham, one of the creators and organizers of Hovid Povid said, "One of the additional effects of this pandemic has been mental health dropping to an all time low. I've always found that being creative has helped me get out of any slumps, and we wanted to provide an outlet for people who could benefit from the same thing."

Hovid Povid is a project created by filmmakers Dani Abraham and Nicolas Wendl. Through creativity and passion for Halloween and the film "Hocus Pocus," fans from all over the world were encouraged to recreate randomly assigned scenes from the film, using whatever means they have around their homes. The idea was to give people an unconventional creative outlet, to bring a welcome distraction to Hocus Pocus fans. Creators submitted scenes through different art mediums including: live action, animation, stop motion and sock puppets! To Learn More: https://bit.ly/HovidPovidYT.

