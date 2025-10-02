HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS in 4D Return to the El Capitan Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spooktacular Season has arrived at the El Capitan Theatre with Halloween Fan Favorites! Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” Witches Night Out Fan Event October 23 at 7pm, and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 24 – November 4.

A Fan Event screening for Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, October 23, with a special introduction by Composer John Debney and Screenwriter David Kirschner before the movie. Guests are invited to enjoy a night of frolic in their All Hallows Eve Best and have the opportunity to channel their inner Sanderson Sister by taking a picture at our photo op! There are 2 different ticket packages available.

The Amok Amok Amok Pack, priced at $75, includes a Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Mickey Mouse ghost popcorn container with popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential. The $30 General Ticket $includes a Reserved ticket and Event Credential.

Guests attending Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D can take a photo at the Holiday door-themed photo ops. Before each screening, guests can see the Disney short “Trick or Treat.”

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D will have one fan event screening on Friday October 24th at 7:30pm featuring a live drawing demo with George McClements upon entering the theatre. Tickets are $75 and include a reserved seat, Jack Skellington popcorn container with popcorn, fountain drink and event credential.

A special Four is a Scream Pack is available for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D for $80 and includes 4 Tickets. A Skeleton’s Best Friend ticket is also available for $40 and includes a reserved seat, Zero straw clip, and 32oz fountain drink.

Daily showtimes for Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 24 through November 4 are 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:00pm screening is only available on Friday through Sunday. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $24 for guests of all ages.

About Disney’s “Hocus Pocus”

You're in for a devil of a time when three outlandishly wild witches---Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy---return from 17th-century Salem after they're accidentally conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters. It's a night full of zany fun and comic chaos once the tricky 300-year-old trio set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth...but first they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. Contains tobacco depictions.

About Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Enter an extraordinary world filled with magic and wonder, where every holiday has its own special land. This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town and all things that go bump in the night. Bored with the same old trick and treats, he yearns for something more, and soon stumbles upon the glorious magic of Christmas Town. When Jack decides to bring this joyful holiday back to Halloween Town, his dreams to fill Santa’s shows unravels, and it’s up to Sally, the rag doll who loves him, to stitch things together again.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, visit www.ElCapitanTheatre.com.

