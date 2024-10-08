HIT LIST: THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Halloween-Themed Show is Coming to Westside Comedy Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hit List: The Improvised Musical will perform a special-edition improvised Halloween musical at Westside Comedy Theater on Sunday, October 27 at 7:30pm.

Lovers of musicals, improv, and musical improv: Attend the Tale! Hist List is a musical. The twist? It's fully improvised. The other twist? YOU set challenges for the performers to complete during the show. And this October, they need your help to get spookier than ever!

Featuring:

Oliver Burger (Mission Improvable, The Friends Parody Musical, Adventures of Em, The Second City, ComedySportz, iO)

Derek Demko (Baby Wants Candy, Shamilton: The Improvised Hip-Hop Musical, Mission Improvable, UCB, The Second City, iO)

Jessica Fishenfeld (America's Got Talent, Jazz @ Lincoln Center, Sony Pictures TV, off-B'way: Das Barbecü)

Tess McCarthy (Mission Improvable, Comedysportz, Pitch Please)

Music direction by pianist Branson P. NeJame (Nickelodeon, Prime Video, off-B'way: Turbulence: A Race Around Space, Pockets)

Performance Details

Hit List: The Improvised Musical (Halloween Edition!)

Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 7:30pm

Westside Comedy Theater

1323-A 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

$12

Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines.

Tickets & Info

