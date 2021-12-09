HINDSIGHT 2020 Reflects On Pandemic Opening January 14

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is presenting a new virtual show, Hindsight 2020, consisting of reflective stories of the year that changed everything.

These are stories specifically of Culver City residents and workers that speak to their lives during the 2020 pandemic and lockdown, civil unrest in the streets, and a particularly turbulent election cycle.

The program consists of seven stories from seven women. Barbara Kallir directs. The stories are performed by the writers, except where noted.

Searching for Harmony, written and performed by Christina Linhardt. She is a performer and veterans volunteer who was affected by Covid-19 in practically every major way, including contracting the virus. Christina began writing about her experiences and had a life-changing surgery.

Being Asian-American: The Little Things, written and performed by Fern Lim. Fern is an actor who experienced Covid-19 through the perspective of an Asian American, and found solace from the deep roots in her Asian community, as well as healing through the arts. She created a regular blog snapshotting little things that sparked emotion and allowed her to give gratitude.

My Backyard Becomes My Stage, written and performed by Mayita Dinos. Mayita is a vocalist and landscaper who, in the midst of the pandemic, was diagnosed with cancer and found peace from nature and her beautiful backyard. She performs excerpts from her original songs that include My Mother's Beans and Jetstream of Love.

A Light in the Darkness, written and performed by Judith Oehmen. Judith is a past respiratory therapist called upon during the pandemic who gave pause to how she views herself, her family, friends and community through her fearless and positive attitude.

Capuccinos, College and Covid," written by Cat Juniel, performed by Tangie Ambrose. Cat is a full-time student who had to adapt to online college learning while working in a Culver City café.

Seeing You, Seeing Me, written and performed by Erin Brand. Erin is a social worker and Sign Language interpreter who worked with the unhoused community in Culver City and experienced the impact that the pandemic has had on them and the frontline employees she supervised.

Covid in My Care, written by Danielle Sheppard, performed by Marwa Bernstein. Danielle is an educator, parent, and therapist who was impacted by the pandemic from different viewpoints, as she juggled her professional and personal life.

HOW TO WATCH: The show will stream on the Stellar platform beginning at 7:00 p.m. PST on Friday, January 14, 2022, and continue through Saturday and Sunday. Go to http://lawtf.org to order tickets. Early Bird week-end pass tickets are $25 until January 1, 2022. General admission tickets will then go on sale for $35. A special discount is available for residents of Culver City. E-mail lawtfspotlight@yahoo.com to acquire the discount code.

This performance is made possible in part by the City of Culver City and its Cultural Affairs Commission, with support from Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Culver City Arts Foundation.