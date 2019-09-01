Gustavo Dudamel and The LA Phil Will Visit Mexico City, London, Boston, and New York In November

Following swings through South Korea, Japan, and Scotland, the Los Angeles Philharmonic will conclude its Centennial global tour in November 2019 with performances and residencies in Mexico City, London, Boston, and New York, under the guidance of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. Programs will feature established repertoire by composers including Bruckner, Stravinsky, and Ginastera, in combination with regional premieres of LA Phil commissions by John Adams, Paul Desenne, Andrew Norman, and Gabriela Ortiz. For the performances of the John Adams composition - his new piano concerto Must the Devil Have All the Good Tunes? -Yuja Wang will perform as soloist in each city. By the conclusion, the global Centennial tour will have brought Dudamel and the LA Phil to three continents, with residencies in seven cities.

This last leg of the tour will begin with the LA Phil returning to Mexico City for the first time in 20 years, while making its first appearance there under Gustavo Dudamel. The performances will be part of a roster of commemorations celebrating 50 years of sisterhood between Mexico City and Los Angeles, and will be programmed to continue the commitment to Latinx communities that has been a constant throughout Gustavo Dudamel's decade with the orchestra. Among the most notable of Dudamel's many previous performances championing the music of the Americas have been his Americas and Americans festivals of 2010 and 2012, his Mexican Independence Day Hollywood Bowl programming, and his critically acclaimed 2017 CDMX Festival. The LA Phil will perform two programs at the Palacio de Bellas Artes (November 12 & 13) and one at the Auditorio Nacional (November 14). In addition, 85 musicians from Dudamel's signature program YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) will join the LA Phil in a cultural exchange with 100 musicians from Music Schools of the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature, the Sistema Nacional de Fomento Musical en México, and the Dudamel Foundation. Full details of the residency will be announced at a later date.

Following its appearances in Mexico City, the orchestra will travel to London, marking the beginning of a new three-year relationship with the Barbican as its International Orchestral Partner. The LA Phil will participate in annual extended residencies combining concerts, creative learning programs, collaborations, and partnerships. The Barbican concerts will include a special appearance by piano soloist Herbie Hancock, the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz (November 19), as well as creative learning activities featuring members of YOLA. Full details will be announced nearer the dates of the concerts.

From London, the orchestra will return to the United States for engagements at Symphony Hall in Boston on November 23 and at David Geffen Hall in New York City on November 24 (as part of the Lincoln Center's White Light Festival) and 25.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You