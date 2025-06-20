Guild Opera Company to Present Free Shows of CARMEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Guild Opera Company will present Bizet's opera Carmen, June 27-28 at River of the Valley in Canoga Park. This new staging of this beloved opera promises passion, drama, and unforgettable music that will captivate both longtime opera lovers and newcomers alike. This production is made possible by Darcy and Richard Kopcho, and invites the entire community to experience one of opera's greatest masterpieces - completely free of charge.

Set in 19th-century Seville, Spain, Carmen tells the story of a gypsy who lives by her own rules - and the troubled soldier Don José who is fatally drawn into her world. From the electrifying "Habanera" to the rousing "Toreador Song," Bizet's lush score brings to life the opera's unforgettable characters, melodies and fiery emotions.

The cast features mezzo-soprano Kimberly Poli in the role as Carmen; tenor David De Melo as Don José, the soldier torn between duty and desire; baritone David Hodgson as Escamillo, the swaggering bullfighter who captures Carmen's eye; soprano Veronica Robinson as Micaëla, José's devoted hometown sweetheart; Lily Berthold and Emma Berggren as Frasquita and Mercédès, Carmen's witty and loyal friends; Steve Moritsugu and Seth Freed as Dancaïre and Remendado, two smugglers in Carmen's circle.

Performance Dates:

Friday June 27 at 7:30 PM

Saturday June 28 at 7:30 PM

Venue:

River of the Valley in Canoga Park

22103 Vanowen St.

Canoga Park, CA 91303

Admission:

FREE - no reservations necessary.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC