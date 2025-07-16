Grammy Museum to Present & JULIET: THE MUSIC OF MAX MARTIN AND FRIENDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The GRAMMY Museum will present & Juliet: The Music of Max Martin and Friends, a dynamic new pop-up exhibit celebrating the legendary songwriter and producer Max Martin. This exhibit highlights Martin’s iconic contributions to pop music and explores how hits from his extensive catalog were reimagined for the global smash musical & Juliet—a bold and playful retelling of Shakespeare’s most famous love story.

For more than 30 years, Martin and his collaborators have crafted dozens of GRAMMY®-winning and chart-topping hits for global superstars including Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Céline Dion, Katy Perry, and many more. Martin joined forces with a team of Broadway producers to re-envision his greatest hits for the stage. The result was & Juliet, a vibrant jukebox musical that flips the script on Romeo & Juliet and brings Martin’s music to life as a fresh, theatrical performance.

With a story by “Schitt’s Creek” writer and executive producer David West Read, the show played a 2019 Olivier Award-winning run in London’s West End before opening on Broadway in 2022.

Timed to coincide with the touring production’s summer run at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (August 13 – September 7), the exhibit will open at the GRAMMY Museum on July 23 and remain on display through October 27, 2025.

“I’m so thrilled that the GRAMMY Museum is highlighting & Juliet,” Max Martin said. “Working on & Juliet has truly been a highlight of my career, and I’m so glad LA residents will have a chance to check out the show that has brought so much joy to so many people, and at the same time visit the GRAMMY Museum to learn more about the songs and artifacts that inspired the score.”

Exhibit highlights:

· A Britney Spears performance outfit from her 1999 Baby One More Time Tour

· A Britney Spears performance outfit from her 2001-2002 Dream Within a Dream Tour

· Original props and costume pieces from & Juliet, including Romeo’s jacket

· Sheet music from & Juliet signed by Max Martin

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman