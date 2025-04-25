Grammy Award-Winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus Celebrates Love at Annual Spring Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love will ring out when the Grammy Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC) presents its annual Spring Concert over Mother's Day weekend, Saturday, May 10, 7 pm, at First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, and Sunday, May 11, 7 pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church.

The uplifting program spotlights the exceptional artistry of some 400 choristers from six of LACC's celebrated ensembles. LACC is considered among the world's leading children's choirs.

LACC's Concert Choir, led by LACC Artistic Director Fernanco Malvar-Ruiz, appears at both concerts. Malvar-Ruiz also conducts the Chorale (LACC's SATB ensemble) and Chamber Singers and LACC Associate Artistic Director Fred Meads leads the Intermediate Choir (May 10). Dr. Steven Kronauer conducts the Young Men's Ensemble and Eric Lifland leads the Apprentice Choir (May 11).

Tickets to LACC's Spring Concert ($10.35-$52.80) are on sale now; children 17 and under are half price. For tickets and information, visit www.lachildrenschorus.org or call (626) 793-4231. First United Methodist Church is located at 500 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101. Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 East Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91101.

About Los Angeles Children's Chorus

GRAMMY Award-winning Los Angeles Children's Chorus (LACC), one of the world's preeminent youth choruses, has been lauded as “hauntingly beautiful” (Los Angeles Times), “the best children's chorus I have ever heard” (Esa-Pekka Salonen), and “one of the true artistic gems of Los Angeles” (Gustavo Dudamel). Led by Artistic Director Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, LACC annually appears in more than 50 public performances, including in its own self-produced concerts and in collaborations with leading organizations such as Los Angeles Opera, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale, and Pasadena Symphony and POPS. The Chorus annually serves over 500 young people ages 6-18 from 40+ communities across Southern California through its seven choirs, and First Experiences in Singing and Next Experiences in Singing classes. LACC is featured in alumna Billie Eilish's 2021 cinematic concert experience Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles on Disney+, and has appeared on John Williams' 2017 recording, John Williams & Steven Spielberg: The Ultimate Collection, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale's critically-acclaimed Decca recording, A Good Understanding. The subject of four documentaries by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Freida Mock, LACC is featured in the Academy Award-nominated Sing!, about a year in the life of the choir. LACC has performed with John Mayer on NBC's “The Tonight Show” and been featured on PBS's “Great Performances,” BBC Radio, and PRI's nationally-syndicated show “From the Top.” Winner of the 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Choral Performance for its performance on the LA Philharmonic's 2021 album, Mahler Symphony No. 8, and recipient of Chorus America's Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence, LACC frequently serves as a cultural ambassador on tours that have taken the Chorus to 22+ countries on 6 continents. LACC was founded in 1986 by Rebecca Thompson and led from 1995-2018 by Artistic Director Emerita Anne Tomlinson. For more information, please visit www.lachildrenschorus.org.

