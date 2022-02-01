Ghost Manor Productions New Site-Specific Staging Of Pulitzer Prize Finalist THOM PAIN

Marking its public debut, Ghost Manor Productions announced a groundbreaking reimagining of the 2005 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, Thom Pain (based on nothing) by Will Eno.

This immersive limited-run is housed in a custom-built theater in the performer's South Central Los Angeles home. With only twelve audience members per show, this intimate revival breathes new life into the script's classic tale of loss, love, and finding peace in the midst of it all. Thom Pain runs select Thursday-Sundays between March 10th and 27th. All information can be found at the show's website: www.ThomPainLA.com

THOM PAIN (based on nothing) by Will Eno is a one-man show whose title character passionately dissects his life's lost moments and missed connections during a particularly restless night. Performed with earnest intimacy, this site-specific production of the 2005 Pulitzer finalist takes on devastating new relevance in the skewed reality of our pandemic world. Ghost Manor's staging strips away all the usual trappings and distance of theater, literally bringing the audience face-to-face with Thom's signature humor, rambling charm, and constant ache to connect.

COVID Information - Audience and performer safety is our top priority. All audience members must be fully masked and vaccinated to attend the show. Vaccination records will be checked at the door and the mask policy enforced at all times during the performance. The performer has been double vaccinated with a booster and will be undergoing DAILY tests to ensure a negative result within 24 hours of every single performance. Please note: the performer will not be masked during the performance but will maintain standard social-distancing standards. In the event of a positive test result, all audience members will be notified approximately 24-hours in advance, fully refunded, and offered the opportunity to reschedule to a later date.