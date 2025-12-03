GRAMMY-Nominated Carnie Wilson to Be Honored at the 2026 She Rocks Awards

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Women’s International Music Network (WiMN) has announced that Carnie Wilson has been added as an honoree for the 14th Annual She Rocks Awards, taking place Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Anaheim Hilton during the NAMM Show. Tickets are available now.

A five-time Grammy-nominated artist and member of the hugely successful group Wilson Phillips, Carnie Wilson has defined a multi-faceted career spanning nearly four decades. The daughter of Brian Wilson, legendary founding member of The Beach Boys, Carnie has carried forward a powerful musical legacy while forging her own path as a singer, songwriter, television host, author, actress, and mental health advocate.

Carnie’s career extends far beyond her chart-topping success with Wilson Phillips. She has hosted talk shows, game shows, and the TV cooking series Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson, where she blended her love of food and music while cooking alongside celebrity guests, including Lisa Loeb, Shawn Stockman, Dee Snider, and John Stamos. She’s also a Food Network “Chopped” champion and earned an Emmy nomination for hosting The Newlywed Game. In addition to her on-screen work, Carnie is the author of three books, a motivational speaker, and a dedicated advocate for mental health, sobriety, and women’s wellness.

Carnie has spent decades speaking openly about her experiences with addiction, postpartum depression, body image, recovery, and motherhood—work she describes as her “life’s purpose.” She continues touring with Wilson Phillips and her daughter Lola while building new culinary ventures and serving as a paid spokesperson for Neurocrine Biosciences. Her authenticity, resilience, and commitment to lifting others make her an inspiring addition to this year’s She Rocks honorees.