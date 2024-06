GRAMMY Museum Selects Students and Unveils Guest Artists for 20th Annual GRAMMY Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The GRAMMY Museum® has announced that 83 talented high school students from 76 U.S. cities across 22 states have been selected as participants in the 20th annual GRAMMY Camp® program. Blu DeTiger, Maren Morris, and Jeremy Zucker will be this year's guest artists; they will discuss their career paths and help students prepare for the music industry. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held from Sun, July 14 to Sat, July 20 at The Village Recording Studios.



“Over the last two decades, GRAMMY Camp has served as the heartbeat of the music world for high school students aspiring towards a career in music, offering an authentic immersion into the music industry and life itself,” said Michael Sticka, President/CEO of the GRAMMY Museum. “We’re thrilled for the continued support from Hot Topic Foundation, enabling us to expand the Camp’s duration from five to seven days once more this year. We look forward to commemorating this milestone at The Village Recording Studios alongside Blu DeTiger, Jeremy Zucker, as well as, Maren Morris, a distinguished alumna from our inaugural GRAMMY Camp.”



Morris added: “GRAMMY Camp will always be one of those formative memories in my career. I was 15 years old when I went back in 2005 and remember it cementing my dreams of being a songwriter. Being involved with the organization still to this day is such a unique pleasure I have.”



This GRAMMY In The Schools® program is presented by the Hot Topic Foundation with support from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation. Additional scholarship and program support is provided by the Aufmann Family, BeatHeadz, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Natalie Cole Foundation, Pacific Bridge Arts Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.



GRAMMY Camp will focus on all aspects of commercial music and provide instruction by industry professionals in an immersive and creative environment. The program features seven music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music and Media, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.



Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2025 will be available online in September at www.grammycamp.com.

2024 GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

Addison Dwelly Prospect, N.Y. Instrument – Guitar Alexander Kamara Laurel, Md. Music & Media Alina Khangura Granite Bay, Calif. Vocal Performance Andrew Tran Round Rock, Texas Music Business Anjali Agneshwar New York Audio Engineering Aryana Booker-Gamez Pittsburgh, Pa. Songwriting BoJameson Ebeling Venice, Calif. Audio Engineering Brandon Goldman Alhambra, Calif. Instrument – Drums Brooke Murgitroyd Raleigh, N.C. Vocal Performance Buchanan Beauboeuf Las Vegas, Nev. Music Business Camden Creel Phoenix, Ariz. Electronic Music Production Cassandra Menacker Bristow, Va. Instrument – Bass Charlotte Milstein La Jolla, Calif. Instrument – Guitar Chase Swain Houston, Texas Instrument – Keys Coco Benedetti Westminster, Calif. Instrument – Keys Cooper Holloman Pearland, Texas Instrument – Bass Cora Reardon Chatham, N.J. Music Business Daniel Nientimp Nashville, Tenn. Electronic Music Production Denver Humphrey Oviedo, Fla. Music & Media Elle Reisman Lafayette, Calif. Songwriting Emilio Abdelsayed Middletown, N.Y. Audio Engineering Emily Roth Los Angeles Music Business Esther Cho Fullerton, Calif. Music & Medi Evan Hummel Bethesda, Md. Electronic Music Production Francesca Casagrande Alpine, N.J. Music Business Gael Chica Elizabeth, N.J Instrument – Guitar Gavriel Shohet Zabin Evanston, Ill. Music Business Grace Percival Southington, Conn. Vocal Performance Grant Harriman Marina Del Rey, Calif. Electronic Music Production Isabella Worden Omaha, Neb. Vocal Performance Jacob Egan San Rafael, Calif. Music Business Jaiden Meltzer Northampton, Mass. Songwriting Jillian Ritter Swansea, Ill. Vocal Performance Jordan Hall Grand Prairie, Texas Vocal Performance Joshua Jongejan Sugar Land, Texas Songwriting Julian Chua Short Hills, N.J. Music & Media Justice Crittendon New Orleans, La. Audio Engineering Kaleo Abadam San Ramon, Calif. Electronic Music Production Kalyssa Ro Simi Valley, Calif. Music & Media Katalina Kaminsky Miami, Fla. Music Business Krista Warner Santa Ana, Calif. Music Business Lauren Hunter Hinsdale, Ill. Instrument – Guitar Leo Cheng Claremont, Calif. Songwriting Maddox Balloon Alpharetta, Ga. Electronic Music Production Mady Lubavin Newport Coast, Calif. Songwriting Magnolia Collins Pacific Palisades, Calif. Music Business Manasvini Kasagani Frisco, Texas Audio Engineering Maryn Randall Plainwell, Mich. Songwriting Matheson Hall Princeton, N.J. Electronic Music Production Maya Ixta Delgado Encino, Calif. Music Business Maya Ray Los Angeles Music Business Mayah Board Santa Clarita, Calif. Music & Media Mia Sophia Perdomo Chattanooga, Tenn. Music Business Miranda Aquino Los Angeles Music & Media Mitchell Haugsness Aurora, Colo. Audio Engineering Nathaniel Arnold Encino, Calif. Audio Engineering Nicholas Yiakoumatos San Gabriel, Calif. Electronic Music Production Noah Schlondorff Bexley, Ohio Songwriting Odelia Elliott Baltimore, Md. Songwriting Olivia Wang La Canada Flintridge, Calif. Electronic Music Production Paul “Gus” Dent Santa Cruz, Calif. Audio Engineering Puru Dogra Westford, Mass. Songwriting Rohan Agneshwar New York Audio Engineering Rose Morris Los Angeles Songwriting Ryan Witt Horseheads, N.Y. Electronic Music Production Samantha Murano Levittown, N.Y. Vocal Performance Sarah Al Mazrouei San Diego, Calif. Audio Engineering Sarah Mullen Whitesboro, N.Y. Electronic Music Production Sarah Parkinson Oak Park, Ill. Songwriting Sarah Parmet Sherman Oaks, Calif. Electronic Music Production Sawyer Mitchell San Marcos, Calif. Instrument - Keys Seble Lopez Brooklyn, N.Y. Music Business Sofia Cianciolo Pacific Palisades, Calif. Music Business Sofia Erskine Upland, Calif. Vocal Performance Solea Novelo Castaic, Calif. Instrument – Drums Summer Brennan Newport Beach, Calif. Electronic Music Production Sydney Kassekert Incline Village, Nev. Songwriting Talia Silver La Jolla, Calif. Music Business Toby Whitley Dallas, Texas Songwriting Tyler Awosika Maricopa, Ariz. Music & Media Walker Lewis Berkeley, Calif. Electronic Music Production William Barsam Belmont, Mass. Instrument – Drums Zia Brooks Rockledge, Fla. Instrument – Bass

ABOUT THE GRAMMY MUSEUM

The GRAMMY Museum, currently celebrating its 15th anniversary, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating and exploring music from yesterday and today to inspire the music of tomorrow through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming. Paying tribute to our collective musical heritage, the Museum values and celebrates the dynamic connection in people’s diverse backgrounds and music’s many genres, telling stories that inspire us, and creative expression that leads change in our industry.



For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org, "like" the GRAMMY Museum on Facebook, and follow @GRAMMYMuseum on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

