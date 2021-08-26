Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Opening Moved To November At Theatre West

pixeltracker

The show runs November 20,, 2021 through June 4, 2022. Saturdays at 1 p.m.

Aug. 26, 2021  

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS Opening Moved To November At Theatre West

Storybook Theatre will present its musical version of the classic story Goldilocks and The Three Bears. There is plenty of audience participation as the children help Goldilocks in the comical forest adventure with the three bears. Goldilocks learns that bears can be people, too.

Birthday parties and school field trips are cheerfully accommodated.

The award-winning Storybook Theatre has for many years been presenting its trademark non-scary musicals at Theatre West. They are ideal for children and their families.

Storybook Theatre is a professional company operating under a contract with the stage union Actors Equity.

musical for children and their families.

DETAILS:

WHO: Book by Scott Martin. Lyrics by Rob Meurer and Scott Martin. Music by

Richard Berent. Directed by Lloyd J. Schwartz. Produced by Barbara Mallory Schwartz. A Storybook Theatre production.

WHERE: Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles. This is near Universal

City, North Hollywood and Studio City. Parking is available in a lot across the street ($5 fee).

WHEN: November 20,, 2021 through June 4, 2022. Saturdays at 1 p.m. Dark on Christmas Day.

ADMISSION: All seats $15.

RESERVATIONS AND INFORMATION: (818) 761-2203.

ONLINE TICKETING: www.theatrewest.org


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • World Of Wonder Brings DRAG RACE Franchise To The Philippines
  • New Musical LAPULAPU, DATU NG MACTAN Will Stream From the Metropolitan Theatre August 30th
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • VIDEO: ABS-CBN Releases 'Feel Good Pilipinas' Dance Video