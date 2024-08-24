GLORIA to Headline Chance Theater Beginning in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, has announced the Orange County Premiere of Gloria, the provocative and darkly comedic play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Directed by the award-winning Marya Mazor, Gloria will run at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center from September 27 to October 20, 2024.

Set in the bustling world of a New York City magazine office, Gloria uncovers the cutthroat ambitions of a group of editorial assistants, whose ordinary day spirals into chaos with a shocking event. This sharply satirical play examines the dark underbelly of the media industry, exploring themes of ambition, exploitation, and the stories we tell ourselves and others. Gloria was a finalist for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and has been described by The New York Times as “whip-smart,” The Hollywood Reporter calls it “provocative and playfully theatrical.”

With its biting humor and intense commentary on the cost of success, Gloria offers audiences a gripping experience that will challenge their views on modern-day media and the personal toll of ambition.

Marya Mazor, an award-winning theater director, brings her dynamic vision to Gloria at Chance Theater. Her previous work includes The Model Apartment at The Geffen Playhouse, Tigers Be Still and Tribes at Chance Theater (which won the OC Register's Best Play of 2017), and The Rescued at The Road Theater, for which she received a Stage Raw Award Nomination. Mazor has also directed at renowned venues like South Coast Rep, Edinburgh Fringe, and Pasadena Playhouse. A former show director for Disney, she founded Voice & Vision theater in New York and holds an MFA from Yale. Her vast experience and keen directorial insight promise to bring a fresh and powerful perspective to this production.

The cast of Gloria features a talented lineup of actors making their Chance Theater debuts, including: Branda Lock as Gloria/Nan, Emma Laird as Ani/Sasha/Callie, Audrey Forman as Kendra, Will Martella as Dean/Devin, Johnathan Middleton as Miles/Shawn/Rashad, and Erick Scilley as Lorin.

The creative team includes Christopher Scott Murillo, Scenic Designer: Known for his work on Alma, Ragtime, and A Bright New Boise at Chance Theater, Murillo has also designed for television, including Halo the Series: Declassified; Adriana Lámbarri, Costume Designer: Lámbarri has designed for numerous productions at Chance Theater, including Cry It Out and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; Andrea Heilman, Lighting Designer: Heilman's impressive portfolio includes Fun Home, Green Day's American Idiot, and Yellowman at Chance Theater; Jordan Jones, Stage Manager: Jones has managed several successful productions, including The Secret Garden and West Side Story; Jocelyn L. Buckner, Dramaturg: Buckner's credits include Tiny Beautiful Things and Skylight at Chance Theater; and Martin Noyes, Fight Director: Noyes has lent his expertise to Sweeney Todd, Alma, and The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity.

Tickets and Information

Tickets for Gloria are now on sale. This production contains mature content and strong language. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Chance Theater's website or call the box office at (888) 455-4212.

To schedule press interviews, arrange for press comps, request press photos, or for any additional information regarding this production, please contact Shinshin Tsai, Chance's Marketing Manager, at (949) 346-2374 or Shinshin@chancetheater.com.

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for “nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre.” The Chance won 31 OCTG Theatre Awards, including two for Outstanding Production of a Musical (“Next to Normal” and “Fun Home”) and one for Outstanding Production of a Play (“Cry It Out”). Previously, Chance Theater won eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), and four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater “the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim” in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as “Outstanding Arts Organization.” Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected, and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL